Al Marri said the UAE Government’s plans to unveil what has been described as its biggest transformation in the way government services are designed and delivered in November reflect the leadership’s vision of putting people’s needs and making their lives easier at the centre of government development.

“At Dubai Residency, we believe that meaningful development begins with considering the entire customer journey and using technology, data and integration across government to deliver smarter, more seamless services that anticipate and meet people’s needs,” he said.

“Building the future requires more than improving what already exists; it calls for the ability to create new, more efficient and sustainable operating models that place people at the heart of every decision and service,” Al Marri said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.