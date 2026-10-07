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UAE's biggest government services transformation set for November

Al Marri says next phase will improve efficiency, customer experience and security

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai
GDRFA

Dubai: The UAE’s ambition in government services goes beyond keeping pace with change to actively shaping the future, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) — Dubai, said.

Al Marri said the UAE Government’s plans to unveil what has been described as its biggest transformation in the way government services are designed and delivered in November reflect the leadership’s vision of putting people’s needs and making their lives easier at the centre of government development.

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The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Marri said the leadership’s vision was encouraging government entities to rethink how services are developed and delivered, with a focus on customer needs, innovation and excellence.

“The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspires us to rethink the future of government services around people’s needs and aspirations,” Al Marri said.

He added that the UAE’s leading position in customer satisfaction with digital government services provides further motivation to continue developing services that are simpler, more efficient and flexible.

The objective, he said, is to create government experiences that deliver tangible benefits to citizens, residents and visitors.

Focus on entire customer journey

Al Marri said GDRFA-Dubai believes meaningful development begins by looking at the customer’s entire journey.

At Dubai Residency, technology, data and integration across government are being used to deliver smarter and more seamless services that anticipate and meet people’s needs.

“At Dubai Residency, we believe that meaningful development begins with considering the entire customer journey and using technology, data and integration across government to deliver smarter, more seamless services that anticipate and meet people’s needs,” he said.

He said GDRFA-Dubai looked forward to the opportunities the forthcoming announcement would bring to advance government services and strengthen its ability to translate the leadership’s vision into a tangible impact on people’s lives.

Shaping change, not simply responding to it

Al Marri said the next phase would require stronger collaboration, more integrated operating models and teams equipped to meet the demands of the future.

“Our ambition goes beyond keeping pace with change to helping shape it through stronger collaboration, more integrated operating models and teams equipped to meet the demands of the future,” he said.

He said the next phase presented an opportunity to improve operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience, while supporting border security and quality of life.

He added that this would reinforce Dubai and the UAE’s standing as a global model for the future of government services.

Raising ambitions through transformation

Al Marri said every transformation should be viewed as an opportunity to raise ambitions and redefine what is possible in government.

“We see every transformation as an opportunity to raise our ambitions and redefine what is possible in government,” he said.

He said building the future requires more than improving existing systems.

“Building the future requires more than improving what already exists; it calls for the ability to create new, more efficient and sustainable operating models that place people at the heart of every decision and service,” Al Marri said.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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DubaiGDRFAUAE government services

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