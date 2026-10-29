GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE

A son who put his father’s legacy on film

Mustafa Saasa screens a short film tracing his father’s UAE journey from 1958 to today

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mustafa Saasa presents Chief Guest Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism with a memento
Mustafa Saasa presents Chief Guest Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism with a memento

Dubai: Dr Mustafa Saasa marked the 25th death anniversary of his father, Taher Saasa, with the premiere of a short documentary called Saasa, the Life of the Legend. Renowned  Indian businessman Taher Saasa died in December 2001.

The event was attended by UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri along with special guest Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Many prominent Indian businessmen along with members of the Dawoodi Bohra community were in attendance.

Mustafa opened with the family’s humble beginnings. He spoke of how his father reached the UAE back in1958, when there was no water supply, no electricity, no roads and no cars. But Dubai’s leadership of the time granted his father Taher a rare privilege. He could start a business without a local sponsor.

The legacy lives on

And now history has repeated itself 68 years later, Mustafa said. With the ministers persuasion, the family company registered with the Ministry of Economy as a family business. It is among the first Indian family businesses to do so. He recalled how his father’s first principle was to stay faithful to the place where you live.

Speaking at the occasion Al Marri said his department prefers persuasion to compulsion. He recognized Taher Saasa’s contributions saying he understood trade and diplomacy even before Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) existed. “Dubai’s economy rests on trust, not only agreements.” He urged newcomers to watch the film before starting a business in the emirates.

What really stood out for Reddy was a lesson Saasa took from his late mother. “Never forget anyone who has given you even a glass of water,” he said. He called it a line about gratitude and humility, values Indian families carried across the seas. India and the UAE share one of India’s strongest partnerships worldwide, he said and people remain the core, from traders and workers to doctors and teachers. The Indian community, he added, is the UAE’s most trusted and respected. 

The film shows what happens “when a welcoming nation meets an enterprising people,” Reddy said. Success, he argued, should be measured “in relationships, in integrity, and in service to the society,” not in revenue. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Marri says Sheikh Zayed’s values remain central to the UAE.

Zayed the Founder’s Day: Al Marri on UAE’s legacy

2m read
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai)

GDRFA award highlights leadership-driven transformation

3m read
VD Satheesan

Kerala CM among key figures at 45th Sharjah Book Fair

2m read
Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri highlights UAE vision for future government services.

UAE plans biggest shift in government services yet

3m read