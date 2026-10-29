What really stood out for Reddy was a lesson Saasa took from his late mother. “Never forget anyone who has given you even a glass of water,” he said. He called it a line about gratitude and humility, values Indian families carried across the seas. India and the UAE share one of India’s strongest partnerships worldwide, he said and people remain the core, from traders and workers to doctors and teachers. The Indian community, he added, is the UAE’s most trusted and respected.