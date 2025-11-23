UAE pushes smart governance vision with institutional innovation meetings in Britain

GDRFA Dubai reviews AI and digital practices in UK to enhance future government services
Dubai: In a move that reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing government systems and anticipating the future of public services, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) conducted an official visit to the United Kingdom for a series of meetings and international events focused on institutional innovation, digital transformation, and service quality.
The visit included a tour of the Dubai Business Centre in London, where the delegation—Lt. Col. Salem Mohammed bin Ali, Deputy Assistant Director General for Leadership and Future Affairs; Lt. Col. Khalil Ibrahim, Deputy Director of the Innovation and Future Centre; and Lt. Manie Ahmed Rashid Al Otaibi, Future Foresight Analyst—reviewed innovative city-planning models and emerging work frameworks that support the development of more effective and future-ready cities.
The delegation also visited the British Standards Institute (BSI) to explore the latest global practices in service quality, standards implementation, and improving the efficiency of government procedures.
In addition, GDRFA Dubai participated in the International Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Lab Innovations Exhibition in Birmingham, both of which showcased future solutions in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and government service design. Delegates discussed new mechanisms for advancing government work systems, strengthening Dubai’s readiness for integrated and seamless services, and supporting the emirate’s push toward an agile, fast, and human-centred government model.
GDRFA Dubai affirmed that the visit is an extension of Dubai’s long-standing approach to future readiness and innovation, positioning these as core pillars in the development of government services. The aim is to create new solutions that elevate customer experience and align with Dubai’s global standing.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said: “GDRFA Dubai focuses on exploring future technologies and approaches that enhance the quality of our services and elevate the experience of visitors and residents. We continuously work to adopt the latest innovations and develop digital systems that contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a globally leading city in innovation and quality of life.”
He added that international engagements such as this provide valuable opportunities to learn from global best practices, adopt new ideas, and reinforce the UAE’s position among the world’s pioneering nations in future technologies.
