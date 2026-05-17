Al Gergawi further said, “International indixes reflect the position the UAE has attained as one of the world’s most efficient, agile and effective governments. This achievement embodies the vision of an exceptional leadership that believed true investment begins with people, and that shaping the future requires different thinking, proactive action, and a culture that knows no impossible. What has been achieved is the result of national teams that have made excellence a daily approach, innovation a way of work, and UAE leadership a global model to emulate in building the governments of the future.”