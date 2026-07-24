He declared: "From this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth social. Trump, in a speech, also declared that Iran “needs more pain” before it will abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, declaring the Islamic Republic has “evil intentions” and vowing it will “never” be allowed to obtain one.