Red Sea, Hormuz shipping under threat but UAE flights, daily life normal
The war between the United States and Iran entered a 13th consecutive night of US airstrikes, while the United Nations warned the Middle East is approaching the "unimaginable." The latest escalation is pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel, raising security concerns across the Gulf and keeping the UAE on heightened alert.
Here's what UAE residents should know today:
Trump says frozen Iranian assets will pay for damage to shipping
US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that the US would begin using frozen Iranian assets to pay for ships and cargo damaged by regime strikes in and around the Gulf.
He declared: "From this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth social. Trump, in a speech, also declared that Iran “needs more pain” before it will abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, declaring the Islamic Republic has “evil intentions” and vowing it will “never” be allowed to obtain one.
US launches 13th straight night of strikes
The U.S. military carried out another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets overnight, continuing operations aimed at missile launch sites, drone facilities and maritime assets that Washington says threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
UAE flights remain operational
Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports continue normal operations.
Some international airlines, however, have rerouted flights or extended suspensions on selected Middle East routes because of regional security concerns. Travelers should check directly with their airline before departure.
UN warns region is nearing the "unimaginable"
UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued one of his strongest warnings yet, saying the Middle East risks sliding into an even broader conflict as fighting expands across Iran, the Red Sea and key shipping routes. Diplomatic efforts continue, but there is little sign of an imminent breakthrough.
UAE condemns attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan
The UAE has condemned recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, reaffirming its support for fellow Gulf states and calling for respect for their sovereignty.
Abu Dhabi continues to emphasize diplomacy while maintaining heightened security around critical infrastructure.
UAE condemns Houthi attack in the Red Sea
The UAE also denounced attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the Red Sea after two Saudi-linked oil tankers came under attack.
The assaults have raised concerns over the security of another vital global shipping corridor alongside the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices surge toward $100
Brent crude has climbed close to — or above — $100 a barrel, driven by fears that attacks on shipping could disrupt global energy supplies.
For UAE residents, sustained high oil prices could eventually translate into higher global transport and airline costs, although domestic fuel pricing depends on monthly adjustments.
Tankers continue sailing despite attacks
Commercial vessels continue to transit the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz under increased naval protection despite repeated attacks.
Shipping companies are facing sharply higher insurance premiums and tighter security procedures, but no general closure of either waterway has been announced.
US-Saudi nuclear agreement adds new strategic dimension
Washington has announced a landmark civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, describing it as the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership with safeguards against nuclear proliferation.
The agreement comes as the Gulf's geopolitical importance continues to grow amid the conflict.
Continue monitoring official UAE government announcements.
Check airline updates before traveling.
Follow guidance from local authorities during any emergency alerts.
Avoid spreading unverified information on social media.
There are no reports of fresh attacks inside the UAE today, and daily life in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the other emirates remains largely normal.
However, with the US expanding its military campaign, Houthi attacks threatening Red Sea shipping, oil prices climbing above $100 and the UN warning of a potentially wider regional conflict, Gulf states — including the UAE — remain on heightened vigilance as the crisis enters a more dangerous phase.