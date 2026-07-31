Dubai beats New York to become the world's second smartest city – here's why

London tops BCG ranking as Dubai stands out for AI adoption and smart city innovation
Dubai: Dubai has been ranked the world's second most intelligent city in a new global study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), placing ahead of New York City, Washington and Amsterdam in the consultancy's inaugural Intelligent Cities Index.
Only London ranked higher than Dubai in the assessment, which evaluated how 61 of the world's biggest cities use AI, digital technology and governance to improve life for residents and businesses.
The study assessed cities across five areas — outcomes, strategy, adoption, ways of working and enablers — before grouping them into four maturity levels: leading, accelerating, emerging and developing.
According to the report, Dubai was among only five cities to achieve the highest "leading" maturity level overall, while Abu Dhabi ranked 20th globally, placing it in the "accelerating" maturity cohort.
Abu Dhabi also ranked among the world's top 10 for intelligent city enablers, reflecting the strength of its technology, infrastructure, funding, ecosystem and talent foundations.
Having two UAE cities ranked among the world's top 20 in BCG's first Intelligent Cities Index shows the progress the country has made in putting AI into everyday urban life," said Dr Akram Awad, Managing Director and Partner and Global Lead for Smart Cities at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
He said the report highlights strong adoption of smart city applications, AI platforms and digital government services, supported by high levels of resident optimism.
"That combination gives cities a strong foundation to continue improving how people live, work and interact with public services."
The top five cities in the index are:
London
Dubai
New York City
Washington
Amsterdam
According to the consulting major, each of these cities demonstrates leading maturity across at least two of the five assessment domains, although none dominates every category.
One of the strongest findings from the report is that cities embedding artificial intelligence into public services are delivering better outcomes for residents.
BCG found that cities in the top third for AI adoption provide a higher quality of life and more AI-powered public service use cases. While progress is not always linear, expanding AI deployment is described as a 'vital step for cities looking to improve their overall maturity.'
"The advancement and expansion of AI use cases can deliver better quality of life," the report said, adding that deploying AI across more services is "a necessary action" for cities seeking to boost intelligent city maturity.
Dubai's performance was driven in large part by its strength in technology adoption.
The report identifies Dubai as one of the global leaders in adoption of smart city applications and AI technologies, alongside cities such as Mumbai, Manchester and Boston.
According to BCG, Dubai rolls out more smart city use cases than most cities in the study, making adoption a key pillar of its overall approach to becoming an intelligent city.
The report also notes that Dubai scores highly for resident satisfaction with smart city apps, with frequent usage creating a positive cycle that encourages wider adoption and better services.
Rather than relying on technology alone, the report says the world's most intelligent cities combine strong digital infrastructure with investment in people, funding and innovation ecosystems.
BCG found that cities perform best when they balance "hard enablers" such as AI, data and infrastructure with "soft enablers" including talent, venture capital and startup ecosystems. Dubai is among 37 cities identified as successfully balancing both.
"BCG's Intelligent Cities Index shows that sustained intelligent city leadership requires more than infrastructure investment," said Rami Mourtada, Partner and Director, Digital Transformation at BCG.
He said the cities pulling ahead are those that have found the right balance between data systems, technology deployment and digital infrastructure, alongside talent development, startup ecosystems and public-private collaboration.
"The UAE's trajectory in this Index reflects that balance, and it sets a replicable benchmark for cities worldwide."
The study says there is no single blueprint for becoming an intelligent city.
Some cities improve by maintaining balanced progress across all domains, while others focus on excelling in specific areas such as governance, strategy or innovation funding.
Dubai is highlighted as one of the "balanced builders" — cities that consistently perform strongly across strategy, adoption, ways of working and enablers, helping them reach the highest level of intelligent city maturity.
That said, the report also concludes that technology alone cannot create an intelligent city.
Instead, long-term success depends on identifying residents' needs, scaling proven AI applications, strengthening governance and continuing to invest in talent, infrastructure and partnerships.
BCG says cities should prioritise AI and digital technologies where residents engage most with government and the economy, while building the ecosystems needed to sustain innovation over time.