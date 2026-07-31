Dubai beats New York to become the world's second smartest city – here's why

Having two UAE cities ranked among the world's top 20 in BCG's first Intelligent Cities Index shows the progress the country has made in putting AI into everyday urban life," said Dr Akram Awad, Managing Director and Partner and Global Lead for Smart Cities at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

According to the consulting major, each of these cities demonstrates leading maturity across at least two of the five assessment domains, although none dominates every category.

"The advancement and expansion of AI use cases can deliver better quality of life," the report said, adding that deploying AI across more services is "a necessary action" for cities seeking to boost intelligent city maturity.

BCG found that cities in the top third for AI adoption provide a higher quality of life and more AI-powered public service use cases. While progress is not always linear, expanding AI deployment is described as a 'vital step for cities looking to improve their overall maturity.'

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.