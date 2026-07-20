World Sports Summit hosts leaders and stars at a World Cup dinner in New York

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “We gather today at one of the most important global sporting events and championships to emphasise that the future of sports is not shaped solely on the field, but also through dialogue, the exchange of ideas, the launch of initiatives, enhanced cooperation and the building of partnerships between various sports sectors, as well as sectors related to sports, such as financial and investment institutions and other fields that support the development of sports and its growing impact on the development of societies.”