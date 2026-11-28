DFM gained 14% in November, its best month since April 2020, as foreign inflows return
Dubai stocks have erased every loss since the Iran war began and now rank among the Gulf's best performers. The DFM General Index has climbed about 14 per cent in November, its biggest monthly gain since April 2020, according to a Bloomberg report. So far only Oman has beaten Dubai among Gulf markets this year.
The index closed at 6,503.50 on February 27, a day before the war started. It sank to 5,550.24 by March 18, a fall of about 14.7 per cent. Property shares took the heaviest hit, with the real estate index losing roughly 31 per cent. By March 30, Dubai was the Gulf's biggest laggard.
Regulators shut the exchanges on March 2 and 3. Trading resumed on March 4, and the DFM index closed 4.7 per cent lower. It was the sharpest one-day fall since May 2022. Abu Dhabi's index dropped 1.9 per cent.
The index rose 3.95 per cent in the first session after the US midterm elections, as hopes grew for de-escalation between Washington and Tehran. It was the biggest daily gain since April 8. Market capitalization jumped back above Dh1 trillion from Dh967.22 billion a day earlier. Telecoms led with a 7.81 per cent gain. Real estate added 4.2 per cent and banks 3.99 per cent.
JPMorgan upgraded MSCI UAE to overweight from neutral this month. It calls the market "cheap and much more resilient than we thought". Morgan Stanley also moved to overweight. It says Dubai's recovery complements Abu Dhabi's capital-spending cycle.
The MSCI UAE Index trades at 9.4 times forward earnings. Its decade average exceeds 10 times.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kato Mukuru recommended buying UAE banks in March, when the conflict weighed on local assets. He credits stronger government spending for offsetting the loss of foreign money. Residents who left during the fighting have returned. Morgan Stanley records Dubai's October population at 2.4% above its pre-conflict peak. Rental registrations and traffic have also picked up.
Tourism still lags. Morgan Stanley sees room for further gains if tensions ease.
US President Donald Trump has signalled he may resume the war next year if talks fail to produce a diplomatic deal. Even lasting peace carries a trade-off. Mukuru, who stays bullish long term, warns that momentum could slow if authorities withdraw some support. JPMorgan expects foreign flows to recover in 2027, provided earnings improve and the conflict does not escalate.
On Friday November 27, the DFMGI gained about 91.05 point during the session to shut shop 1.40 per cent higher. Among the stock the most active by value were stocks like Emaar, DIB and Emirates NBD. In fact the top gainer was the DFM stock itself, up 7.82 per cent in trade.
On the occasion of the United Arab Emirates’ 55th National Day, Dubai Financial Market will be closed on Wednesday, 2 December and Thursday, 3 December 2026. Regular working hours will resume on Friday, 4 December 2026.