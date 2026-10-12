How will new market-making services boost DFM trading?

“As the region’s leading brokerage firm, our overarching priority is to continuously elevate execution quality and market efficiency for our global and regional clients. Launching market making and liquidity provision services on the DFM represents a strategic evolution of our platform. By pairing advanced execution technology with our deep regional footprint to deepen market depth, support efficient price discovery, and enhance liquidity, we are ultimately helping reinforce the UAE’s position as a premier global capital markets hub.”