DIP IPO: How UAE residents can apply, from just Dh5,000

Applications close November 3 on DFM platforms, with shares set to list on November 11
Dubai: UAE residents can apply for DIP Holding’s initial public offering from today, October 27, with as little as Dh5,000. The offer is open for subscription and will closes on November 3.
The price range has been fixed at Dh1.10 to Dh1.15 per share. Although a book-building process will fix the final price, due on November 4. Public tranche allocations follow on November 10. Anyone who receives fewer shares than requested gets the balance refunded. Trading is expected to begin on or around November 11.
The Dh5,000 minimum applies to the public tranche, which covers individuals and anyone holding a valid Dubai Financial Market (DFM) investor number, known as an NIN. Further investments go up in multiples of Dh1,000. There is no maximum.
At the top of the price range, Dh1.15 per share, Dh5,000 buys about 4,348 shares. Successful subscribers are guaranteed at least 2,000 shares. Other groups of investors face different thresholds.
Eligible Dubai Investments employees can start bidding for the IPO at just Dh1,000, while eligible shareholders need Dh5,000. Professional or institutional investors must commit at least Dh1 million.
Applicants can use the DFM IPO subscription platform, the DFM mobile app or the DFM iVESTOR application. Individuals need their NIN and a valid passport or Emirates ID. Electronic channels run their own identity checks.
After choosing a platform, investors enter the NIN, select the DIP Holding offering and provide banking details. Some payment methods shut before the November 3 deadline. Also since the public tranche is small and holds only 5 per cent of the offer, or 86,762,165 shares, allocations may fall short of requests, so early applications are safer.
DIP Holding expects to pay Dh725 million for 2027, implying a yield of 7.27 to 7.60 per cent across the range. The first payout of Dh350 million , due in April 2027, covers the whole of the second half of 2026. Shareholders who join through the IPO therefore collect a full half-year.
The company has not guaranteed these payments, which depend on board recommendation, shareholder approval and distributable reserves.
Dubai Investments PJSC is selling 1,735,243,300 existing shares, equal to 20 per cent of DIP Holding. The offering is worth Dh1.9 billion to Dh2 billion . It is the UAE’s first IPO this year. DIP Holding owns the company that operates Dubai Investments Park, a 23 million square metre estate.