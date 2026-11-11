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Dubai’s DIP shares jump 6% on debut after Dh1.94 billion IPO

UAE’s first IPO of 2026 attracts Saudi wealth fund, Blackstone despite regional flux

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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A man sits by a screen displaying stock indices at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) stock exchange in Dubai on March 4, 2026.
A man sits by a screen displaying stock indices at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) stock exchange in Dubai on March 4, 2026.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Shares of DIP Holding rose as much as 6.2% on their Dubai Financial Market debut on Wednesday, after the owner of Dubai Investments Park raised approximately Dh1.94 billion ($529 million) in the UAE's first initial public offering of 2026.

The stock climbed to Dh1.19 in early trading from its IPO price of Dh1.12, which valued the company at approximately Dh9.7 billion. Dubai's main stock index was little changed during early trading.

The listing follows a slowdown in regional IPO activity amid the conflict involving Iran, which began in late February and has weighed on Gulf equity markets.

DIP's offering attracted orders worth approximately four times the shares available, according to Chairman Khalid bin Kalban. Parent company Dubai Investments sold a 20% stake in the business.

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Saudi PIF, Blackstone among investors

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and a unit of US investment firm Blackstone participated in the offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Most investors were based in the UAE, while the order book also attracted demand from Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UK and Norway, bin Kalban told Bloomberg Television.

Local family offices, including major shareholders in Dubai Investments, and Al Tayer Group also participated, according to Bloomberg.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund declined to comment on its participation, while Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the report said.

IPO priced below top of range

Despite demand exceeding the shares available, DIP Holding priced its offering at Dh1.12 per share, near the midpoint of the marketed range rather than at the upper end.

Bin Kalban said constrained liquidity in regional and international markets influenced the pricing decision.

"We wish that the price were higher, but I believe this is a fair price for all," he said. Bloomberg previously reported that some investors had sought more attractive terms to compensate for geopolitical risks.

What does DIP Holding own?

DIP Holding owns Dubai Investments Park Development Company, which operates Dubai Investments Park, a 23-million-square-metre development in southern Dubai, between Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The development accommodates approximately 1,000 tenants across industrial, logistics, commercial and residential sectors, supports about 5,700 sub-leases and is home to more than 150,000 residents.

Its ground-lease occupancy rate stood at 99.9% as of June 30, 2026, according to information released in connection with the IPO.

Dubai Investments ownership retained

Following the offering, Dubai Investments retains an 80% stake in DIP Holding. The shares sold through the IPO were existing shares owned by the parent company, meaning DIP Holding itself did not receive the proceeds.

The company has outlined plans to distribute annualised cash dividends of Dh700 million for 2026, Dh725 million for 2027 and Dh750 million for 2028, subject to the relevant approvals.

Its first post-listing dividend payment of Dh350 million is expected in April 2027, covering the second half of 2026.

The listing comes during a period of reduced IPO activity in the UAE. DIP Holding is the country's first IPO of 2026, following a year in which regional equity markets have faced geopolitical uncertainty.

Its early share-price increase follows an offering that attracted demand from domestic and international investors despite the more difficult market conditions.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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