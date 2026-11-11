Dubai’s DIP shares jump 6% on debut after Dh1.94 billion IPO

The stock climbed to Dh1.19 in early trading from its IPO price of Dh1.12, which valued the company at approximately Dh9.7 billion. Dubai's main stock index was little changed during early trading.

Dubai: Shares of DIP Holding rose as much as 6.2% on their Dubai Financial Market debut on Wednesday, after the owner of Dubai Investments Park raised approximately Dh1.94 billion ($529 million) in the UAE's first initial public offering of 2026.

"We wish that the price were higher, but I believe this is a fair price for all," he said. Bloomberg previously reported that some investors had sought more attractive terms to compensate for geopolitical risks.

Despite demand exceeding the shares available, DIP Holding priced its offering at Dh1.12 per share, near the midpoint of the marketed range rather than at the upper end.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund declined to comment on its participation, while Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Most investors were based in the UAE, while the order book also attracted demand from Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UK and Norway, bin Kalban told Bloomberg Television.

The listing comes during a period of reduced IPO activity in the UAE. DIP Holding is the country's first IPO of 2026, following a year in which regional equity markets have faced geopolitical uncertainty.

The company has outlined plans to distribute annualised cash dividends of Dh700 million for 2026, Dh725 million for 2027 and Dh750 million for 2028, subject to the relevant approvals.

Following the offering, Dubai Investments retains an 80% stake in DIP Holding. The shares sold through the IPO were existing shares owned by the parent company, meaning DIP Holding itself did not receive the proceeds.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.