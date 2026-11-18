Investment banking and consumer finance drive growth, but higher costs weigh on profits
Dubai: EFG Holding reported a 5% year-on-year increase in third-quarter revenue to EGP 6.7 billion, supported by growth in its investment banking and non-bank financing businesses, although higher operating costs weighed on profitability.
Net profit after tax and minority interest fell 15% to EGP 720 million, while operating expenses, including provisions and expected credit losses, rose 20% to EGP 4.6 billion.
EFG Hermes, the group's investment banking arm, recorded a 36% revenue increase to EGP 2.9 billion, driven by brokerage, treasury activities and foreign exchange gains. The business returned to profitability, posting net earnings of EGP 342 million against a loss of EGP 170 million a year earlier.
EFG Finance revenue climbed 26% to EGP 1.9 billion, led by a 62% surge at consumer financing platform Valu. Loan issuances at Valu increased 51% to EGP 8.5 billion, although EFG Finance's net profit declined 43% to EGP 150 million.
Bank NXT revenue fell 31% to EGP 1.8 billion, reflecting the absence of one-off asset sale gains recorded a year earlier. Its net interest income rose 19%, while customer deposits increased 18% to EGP 95.9 billion.
EFG Holding said group revenue would have increased 27% excluding the previous year's one-off income. Adjusting for that gain and non-recurring employee expenses, quarterly net profit would have risen 96% to EGP 805 million.
Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, said the company remained focused on cost discipline and risk management amid regional geopolitical and economic uncertainty.