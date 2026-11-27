Investor orders topped $1.5 billion, more than three times the amount on offer
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has raised $500 million (Dh1.84 billion) through a dollar-denominated additional tier-one (AT1) perpetual sukuk. Investor orders came to more than three times the amount on offer.
The final order book exceeded $1.5 billion (Dh5.5 billion), excluding interest from the lead managers, the bank said on Thursday.
The sukuk was priced at a profit rate of 7 per cent a year, payable twice a year. The bank cannot redeem it for five and a half years. Final pricing was 37.5 to 50 basis points tighter than initial guidance, a sign of strong demand.
The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. ADIB is rated A2 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch, both with a stable outlook.
AT1 sukuk are Islamic perpetual instruments with no fixed maturity date. Banks use them to strengthen their capital base. ADIB's issue was structured to comply with the Basel III international banking framework.
Jawaan Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said: "The success of this issuance marks an important milestone in ADIB's journey and reflects the strong confidence the bank continues to enjoy among local, regional and international investors."
He said the bank would keep supporting the UAE's economic development and its ambition to become a leading global hub for Islamic finance.
Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said the issuance forms part of the bank's wider capital strategy, alongside its recent rights issue.
"It further strengthens our ability to capture the significant growth opportunities in the UAE, where continued economic diversification and investment are creating strong demand for Islamic banking and financing solutions," he said.
He added that it would give the bank greater capacity to deliver on its Vision 2035 strategy.
ADIB, Barclays and Standard Chartered acted as joint global coordinators and structurers. The joint lead managers and bookrunners were Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citibank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq and Sharjah Islamic Bank.
Founded in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADIB had total assets of Dh318 billion as of September 30, 2026. It also operates in Egypt, Iraq, the UK and Qatar.