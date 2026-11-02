UAE banks recorded steady profit growth in Q3 as funding costs take focus

Dubai: UAE banks are sustaining earnings growth through expanding loan books, rising fee income and improved credit quality, with third-quarter disclosures shifting attention towards the cost of funding their next phase of lending.

The season’s central question is increasingly how lenders finance that growth. Loans expanded faster than deposits at several major banks, making the balance between credit growth, deposit pricing and profitability a focus heading into the final quarter.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , Mashreq and Dubai Islamic Bank also reported growth in financing or revenue. Together, the October disclosures point to broader business expansion, although lower provisions, recoveries and disposal gains contributed differently to individual banks’ profits.

First Abu Dhabi Bank , Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the three largest listed UAE lenders by market value, all reported higher nine-month earnings. Their results showed credit expansion supporting income even as the pressure on margins varied between banks.

That income mix included fees and other activities, broadening the sources of earnings as banks expanded lending. The figures underline the role of business mix in explaining differences between individual lenders’ results. Banks also continued investing in technology and services.

These figures cover different measures and comparison periods, rather than a single sector growth rate. Most headline earnings released during October cover the first nine months of 2026, with separate third-quarter figures providing a more recent view of momentum.

Emirates NBD and ADCB demonstrated how stronger volumes and other income could support earnings despite narrower margins. Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at eToro, identified lower margins at both lenders, as well as DIB, following rate cuts in late 2025.

FAB’s results showed that margin pressure was not uniform across the sector. Its net interest margin improved five basis points year-on-year to 1.93%, while loans increased 10% since December, supporting a 3% rise in nine-month net profit.

Further down the market-value ranking, CBD’s net loans rose 8.5% since December against deposit growth of 0.7%. RAKBANK reported annual loan growth of 23% and deposit growth of 21%, with increased time deposits providing longer-term funding for lending and investments.

ADIB ’s current and savings accounts represented 60% of deposits, giving it a substantial base of relatively low-cost funding. Mashreq reported a corresponding share of 58%, while also raising international bond funding during the third quarter.

ADCB likewise reported faster lending than deposit growth. The comparison does not establish a funding shortfall, but highlights the importance of retaining deposits and securing other funding as banks expand their balance sheets.

The later results extended that pattern to FAB, where deposits increased 5% since December against 10% loan growth. Emirates NBD’s lending expanded 18% excluding its acquisition of India’s RBL Bank, compared with deposit growth of 12% on the same basis.

“Loans grew faster than deposits at all four banks,” said Hassan, referring to ADCB, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai and DIB. Her assessment identified funding costs as an increasingly important influence on earnings.

The results leave banks balancing credit growth with funding costs, rather than relying on the same earnings drivers. Continued lending, fees and recoveries supported October’s disclosures, while the contribution from margins and exceptional gains varied.

Capital remained another source of support for lending plans. FAB reported a common equity tier one ratio of 14%, while ADIB said its Dh1.75 billion rights issue would strengthen capital and support expansion.

Ajman Bank also reported a lower non-performing financing ratio alongside increased customer financing. The results broadened the evidence of improving credit metrics beyond the largest lenders, without establishing an identical trend in provisioning across the sector.

Asset quality provided support across several of the largest lenders. FAB’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 2.1% from 2.6% a year earlier, while Emirates NBD’s impaired loan ratio declined to 2%, despite higher provisions at DenizBank.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.