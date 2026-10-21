Emirates NBD nine-month income hits record Dh42.2 billion, up 15%

Dubai: Emirates NBD reported record income of Dh42.2 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up 15 per cent from a year earlier, as strong lending activity, higher deposits and growth across its core markets supported the Dubai-based bank's performance.

“Profit before tax rose 4% to AED 24.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, despite higher impairment and hyperinflation charges,” Sullivan said.

Asset quality also improved, with the impaired loan ratio declining to 2 per cent. The cost of risk stood at 37 basis points, while impairment allowances totalled Dh2.1 billion, primarily reflecting provisions at DenizBank, partly offset by recoveries at Emirates NBD.

The bank reported Dh174 billion in new lending during the first nine months, with retail loans growing 17 per cent and corporate lending increasing 22 per cent.

Gross loans climbed 27 per cent year-to-date to Dh833 billion, supported by growth across most sectors and markets, including the addition of RBL Bank following its acquisition in June.

The bank's total assets reached Dh1.38 trillion at the end of September, an increase of 18 per cent since the beginning of the year and 21 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

The bank also said it had achieved its $30 billion sustainable finance and facilitation target for 2030 nearly four years ahead of schedule.

In retail banking, the lender reported a 35 per cent share of credit card spending in the UAE. Its SHARE Visa credit card, developed with Majid Al Futtaim Group, reached 100,000 primary cards during its first year.

“Emirates NBD delivered record income of AED 42.2 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, reflecting the underlying strength of the Group’s diversified business model and the resilience of the UAE economy.”

“Our agreement to acquire HSBC Egypt’s retail banking business is an exciting step forward in our regional growth strategy, strengthening our presence in Egypt and accelerating our ambition to build a deeper customer franchise,” said Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Emirates NBD is also expanding its international operations through the acquisition of RBL Bank in India and an agreement to acquire HSBC Egypt's retail banking business.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.