Talks could create a $159b Sharia-compliant lender as boards are set to meet on Nov 25
Dubai: Dubai officials have held preliminary talks on combining Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) with Emirates Islamic Bank, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. No formal decision has been made yet but the goal is to have a Sharia-compliant lender better placed to compete globally.
The boards will move first. DIB said its board meets on November 25 to "explore and evaluate an opportunity for a strategic acquisition." Emirates NBD scheduled its own board meeting the same day to consider "potential transaction opportunities." Neither bank has named a counterparty or has outlined terms, valuation or timing.
Emirates Islamic, is wholly owned by Emirates NBD, which holds assets above Dh158 billion. DIB has assets under management that are larger at Dh427 billion. If the deal materializes it would rank among the region's biggest banking transactions in recent years.
DIB shares jumped as much as 14.8% on Monday, their biggest intraday gain since December 2014. Emirates NBD shares fell but remain up more than 25 per cent this year. Its been a tough year for DIB, shares are down more than 7.66 per cent in the past 12 months despite Monday's rally.
Analysts from Citigroup that Bloomberg spoke with outlined two scenarios. They see a sale of Emirates Islamic to DIB as the likelier outcome. An Emirates NBD acquisition of DIB is less probable, Citi notes, given the banks' relative size and the wording of their exchange disclosures.
Several facts would suggest that these events follow a logic. Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate's main investment vehicle, owns about 28% of DIB and 41% of Emirates NBD. It sits on both sides of the table. Emirates Islamic has no public shareholders to negotiate with since Emirates NBD bought out the minority shares and delisted the bank in June 2025. Under Citi's likelier scenario, DIB's asset base would grow by about 37%. Emirates NBD would give up its Islamic arm.
Dubai has seen consolidation among its banks before as well. DIB's 2019 purchase of Noor Bank lifted its assets above Dh275 billion, and shareholders approved it through a share swap of one DIB share for 5.49 Noor shares. Investment Corporation of Dubai was a shareholder in both banks then too. In 2012, Emirates Islamic absorbed Dubai Bank.