Several facts would suggest that these events follow a logic. Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate's main investment vehicle, owns about 28% of DIB and 41% of Emirates NBD. It sits on both sides of the table. Emirates Islamic has no public shareholders to negotiate with since Emirates NBD bought out the minority shares and delisted the bank in June 2025. Under Citi's likelier scenario, DIB's asset base would grow by about 37%. Emirates NBD would give up its Islamic arm.