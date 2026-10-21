DIB posts 7% YoY growth to record Dh18.6 billion gross revenue

Financial resilience strengthened further. The non-performing financing ratio improved to 2.4 per cent, while the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rose to 13.4 per cent and capital adequacy ratio to 16.5 per cent. Cost of risk for the period was 25 basis points.

Total assets stood at Dh427 billion, up 3 per cent year to date. Net financing assets grew nearly 10 per cent to Dh287.1 billion; net financing and sukuk investments increased 6 per cent to Dh372.1 billion. Customer deposits reached Dh323.5 billion, up 1 per cent.

Operating revenue grew 3 per cent to Dh9.9 billion and operating profit before impairment charges rose 4 per cent to Dh7.1 billion. Profit before tax reached Dh6.6 billion and profit after tax Dh5.6 billion.

The UAE’s largest Islamic bank by assets, DIB reported strong business momentum for the first nine months of 2026, with gross revenues increasing 7 per cent year-on-year to Dh18.6 billion. Disciplined execution and an improving risk profile supported the results.

He also highlighted the sector’s broader opportunity: “We see significant opportunities for Islamic finance to expand its reach, both within the UAE and across international markets. Its established principles, combined with technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated banking solutions, position the sector to meet the needs of a broader customer base and play a more prominent role in the global financial system. DIB is well positioned to contribute to this growth and help shape the sector’s future.”

Al Ali was also underscored the bank’s customer priorities. “Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: to place customers at the centre of everything we do, continuously enhance our products and services, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver greater convenience, efficiency and value. Our next chapter will be defined by how effectively we serve our customers, embrace innovation and realise the wider potential of Islamic finance.”

“DIB’s continued progress is underpinned by strong institutional foundations, a clear strategic direction and the trust it has earned from customers and stakeholders over more than five decades,” he said. “These strengths provide a solid platform from which to pursue the bank’s next phase of development, with a continued focus on customer needs, innovation and long-term value creation.”

“Our results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect a defining characteristic of DIB’s DNA: the consistency with which we execute our strategy and translate our priorities into tangible progress,” he said. “Our direction remains clear, and our commitment unwavering: to deliver superior products and services, deepen customer relationships across our businesses and continue building a stronger, more efficient and increasingly technology-enabled financial institution.”

Dr Chilwan said the bank was committed to continuously improve how it serves its customers. “Across consumer and wholesale banking, we are strengthening our propositions, expanding access to relevant financial solutions and enhancing the overall banking experience,” he explained. “The introduction of our Off-Plan Home Finance proposition and Millionaire Account reflects our responsiveness to evolving customer needs and our commitment to delivering products that create meaningful value.”

Next steps

Dr Chilwan also elaborated on bank’s plans for the rest of the year. “As we approach the close of 2026, our direction remains clear: to sustain quality growth, deepen customer relationships and accelerate the execution of our strategic priorities. Our ambition is to translate consistent growth into better customer experiences, greater efficiency and a stronger institution for the future. Achieving this requires us to remain ambitious in our thinking, disciplined in our decisions and uncompromising in our commitment to delivering value.”

Funding diversification

DIB’s $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) Additional Tier 1 sukuk issuance attracted an orderbook exceeding $2.3 billion, while its debut $750 million syndicated Islamic financing facility received approximately $1.2 billion in commitments. These transactions reinforced funding diversification and institutional confidence.

Digital active users reached about 1.2 million, and 97 per cent of customers transacted digitally. The Jaywan Debit Card supported the UAE’s national payments system, while DIB continued advancing automation and responsible artificial intelligence.

DIB originated Dh6.7 billion in sustainable and sustainability-linked financing. Its first Youth Council, aligned with the UAE’s National Youth Agenda 2031, strengthened investment in talent and future leadership.