Emirates NBD will take a stake in a lender with estimated Dh585 billion in combined assets
Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic from Emirates NBD in an all-share deal that would create the world’s second-largest listed Islamic banking group by assets, according to the two lenders. The acquisition would extend Dubai Islamic Bank’s lead as the UAE’s largest Islamic lender and expand its retail banking and deposit base.
Dubai Islamic Bank, or DIB, will issue new ordinary shares to Emirates NBD in exchange for 100 per cent of Emirates Islamic’s issued share capital, the banks said in a joint statement on Wednesday. Emirates NBD will become a significant shareholder in DIB once the deal closes. The banks did not disclose the value of the transaction, the number of shares DIB will issue or the size of Emirates NBD’s eventual stake.
The two boards approved the transaction before the lenders signed the share purchase agreement. The deal still requires shareholder approval and final clearance from the Central Bank of the UAE, the Capital Markets Authority and other relevant authorities. The banks did not give a target closing date.
The lenders put combined assets at about Dh585 billion ($159 billion), based on unaudited financial information as of September 30. The figure excludes transaction adjustments, and the global ranking reflects the banks’ estimate.
DIB brings a corporate banking business to the combination, while Emirates Islamic adds an established retail banking operation and deposit base. Founded in 2004, Emirates Islamic operates 36 branches and 213 ATMs and cash deposit machines across the UAE. It offers Sharia-compliant financing, savings and other banking services to individuals and businesses.
The banks said the broader deposit base could help lower funding costs and support DIB’s net financing margin, a measure of what the lender earns on financing after funding expenses. They also expect to offer more products to each other’s customers and use the larger balance sheet to finance more businesses and projects.
The lenders identified shared infrastructure, changes to the branch network and streamlined operations as potential sources of savings. The announcement gave no savings target or details of planned changes to branches or customer services. The banks said the benefits would emerge over time and depend on how successfully they integrate the businesses.
The share consideration gives Emirates NBD an ownership interest in the enlarged lender after it transfers its wholly owned Islamic banking arm. The bank said the stake would allow it to participate in the combined group’s growth and future distributions. Emirates NBD reported Dh1.38 trillion in total assets as of September 30.
“Emirates Islamic has been an important part of Emirates NBD’s journey, and this transaction represents an important next chapter in its development,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD. He described the ownership interest in DIB as a long-term strategic commitment.
The agreement follows DIB’s earlier acquisition of Noor Bank, which expanded its UAE Islamic banking operations. DIB, established in 1975 and listed on the Dubai Financial Market, also operates banking subsidiaries in Pakistan and Kenya and holds investments in Islamic and digital banking businesses in Indonesia and Türkiye.
Merrill Lynch International is advising DIB on the transaction, while J.P. Morgan Securities is advising Emirates NBD. DIB said it would publish shareholder documents in due course.