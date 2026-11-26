DIB’s takeover of Noor Bank shows how it handled a similar switch. DIB closed that acquisition in 2020 and announced the completion of the customer migration in November. During the transition, it began sending welcome letters and replacement cards to Noor customers. “Your Noor Bank Card will continue working until further notification from us,” DIB told Noor wealth clients in a transition guide then. The guide said they could access DIB’s app and online banking once their new card was active.