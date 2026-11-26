Banks have yet to announce changes to accounts, cards or branches.
Dubai: If your salary goes into an Emirates Islamic account or you use one of its cards to pay bills, you can keep using your existing banking details for now. The announcement of Dubai Islamic Bank’s proposed acquisition gives customers no instructions to change their IBAN, replace a card or switch banking apps.
Dubai Islamic Bank, or DIB, agreed to buy Emirates Islamic from Emirates NBD in exchange for new DIB shares. Emirates NBD would hold 32.5% of the enlarged lender, which the banks estimate would have about Dh585 billion in assets. “Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the required regulatory and shareholder approvals,” the banks said.
The banks have yet to say whether Emirates Islamic customers will eventually get new account numbers or IBANs, receive replacement cards or move to DIB’s app. If an IBAN changes, customers may need to update their payroll details or let clients know where to send payments. A replacement card could mean updating the card details saved for subscriptions and other recurring bills.
DIB’s takeover of Noor Bank shows how it handled a similar switch. DIB closed that acquisition in 2020 and announced the completion of the customer migration in November. During the transition, it began sending welcome letters and replacement cards to Noor customers. “Your Noor Bank Card will continue working until further notification from us,” DIB told Noor wealth clients in a transition guide then. The guide said they could access DIB’s app and online banking once their new card was active.
Customers can continue paying their home, car or personal finance instalments under their existing arrangements. The joint announcement sets out no changes to credit card fees, rewards balances or existing deposit terms. The lenders said the combined group would have more scope to offer financing, savings and payment products, but gave no details on pricing or when customers might see new offers.
Emirates Islamic operates 36 branches and 213 ATMs and cash deposit machines across the UAE. The banks identified “shared infrastructure, optimization of the branch network and streamlined operations” as potential sources of savings in their latest announcement.
However, they have yet to name any branches for closure or consolidation, or say when customers might be able to use the other bank’s branches for account services. The banks said the anticipated benefits would be realised “progressively following completion” and would “remain subject to successful integration.”
The UAE’s ADCB merger offers another example of a phased transition. When Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Union National Bank merged and the combined lender acquired Al Hilal Bank in 2019, ADCB said most customers could continue banking as usual. The group completed the integration 11 months later. ADCB said the final stage, which included combining IT systems and transferring accounts, caused no service disruption.
For Emirates Islamic customers, the next practical milestone is a notice from the bank spelling out which services will change, when the changes take effect and whether customers need to do anything. The banks have yet to publish that timetable.