Better growth in new financing and sukuk investments, and lower impairment charges, aided Dubai Islamic Bank to see a 22 per cent surge in pre-tax profit to Dh1.85 billion.

The lender reported a 3 per cent rise in net financing and sukuk investments, reaching Dh277 billion, in the year so far. "The quarter saw net growth in new financing and sukuk disbursements to Dh8.9 billion compared to Dh1.9 billion in the prior year," the company said in a statement.