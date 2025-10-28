DIB posts record Dh9.7 billion revenue as assets near Dh400 billion

The bank also maintained its leadership in Islamic capital markets, facilitating Dh25 billion in green and sustainability sukuk issuances during the period — reinforcing its position as a major driver of responsible growth in the UAE’s banking sector.

DIB continues to expand its contribution to the UAE’s national target of mobilising Dh1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030. As of the third quarter, its sustainable-finance portfolio exceeded Dh16 billion, including sustainability-linked facilities across utilities, real estate, aviation, waste management, and education.

The corporate and cross-border portfolio rose to Dh174 billion, up 16%, with new financing of Dh46 billion — a 41% increase from 2024. Growth was led by sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, utilities, and financial institutions.

DIB’s consumer banking portfolio grew 18% year to date to Dh74 billion, driven by demand across personal finance and home-financing products. The consumer division added over 100,000 new customers in the first nine months of 2025, originating Dh27 billion in new financing.

The bank maintained strong capital levels, with a CET1 ratio of 13.4%, Tier 1 ratio of 15.9%, and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 16.6%, reflecting robust capital generation through retained earnings. Liquidity also remained healthy, with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 144% and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 108%.

DIB’s asset quality continued to strengthen, with its non-performing financing (NPF) ratio improving to 3.13%, down 87 basis points from the start of the year. The total coverage ratio rose to 149%, and the cash coverage ratio stood at 107%, marking the bank’s best risk position in years.

Operating revenues climbed 6% year on year, supported by higher non-funded income and stable margins. Impairment charges fell sharply by 45% to Dh292 million, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 28.7%, underscoring stronger efficiency and disciplined cost management.

The bank’s sukuk portfolio rose 16% to Dh95 billion, with more than three-quarters invested in high-quality sovereign and financial institution instruments. DIB also facilitated over Dh91 billion in new financing and sukuk investments during the period — a 33% jump compared with the same time last year.

Customer deposits surged past Dh300 billion, marking a 21% increase since the start of the year, with current and savings account balances (CASA) up 16% to Dh109 billion. Net financing assets also expanded 17% year to date, reaching Dh248 billion, reflecting broad-based growth across consumer, corporate, and cross-border portfolios.

Dubai: DIB, the UAE’s largest Islamic lender, reported its strongest-ever performance for the first nine months of 2025, with revenues reaching Dh9.7 billion and pre-tax profits rising 10% year-on-year to Dh6.6 billion.

