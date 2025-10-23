Emirates Islamic delivers highest-ever profit before tax of Dh3.2 billion for the first nine months

Profit before tax jumps 15% to Dh3.2 billion as financing and deposits rise 20%
Dubai: Emirates Islamic reported its highest-ever profit before tax of Dh3.2 billion for the first nine months, up 15% year-on-year, supported by higher funded and non-funded income. Total income rose 9% to Dh4.5 billion, driven by solid growth across core business lines and a continued focus on innovation and customer service.
Customer financing grew 20% to Dh84.8 billion, reflecting strong demand across retail, corporate and SME segments. Deposits increased by the same rate to Dh92.4 billion, with current and savings accounts accounting for 70% of total deposits. Total assets rose 24% to Dh138 billion, while the bank maintained a net profit margin of 3.64% and a cost-to-income ratio of 29.9%, underlining operational efficiency.
Credit quality remained robust, with a non-performing financing ratio of 2.8% and a coverage ratio of 152.9%. Capital ratios were strong, with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 17.7% and the capital adequacy ratio at 18.8%, reflecting a stable balance sheet and ample liquidity.
“Emirates Islamic has continued its growth momentum this quarter, and we are pleased to announce another record performance for the first nine months of 2025,” said Chairman Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim. The bank’s profit before tax grew by 15% to Dh3.2 billion, supported by higher funded and non-funded income,” he said.
He noted that the bank successfully priced a $500 million Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk, the first of its kind globally, underscoring its commitment to sustainable finance and investor confidence. The bank also strengthened its presence in key sectors, signing Dh968 million in financing agreements with Taaleem to support education projects, and providing strategic financing and escrow services for GJ Properties’ Biltmore Residences – Al Sufouh in Dubai’s real estate market.
Chief Executive Officer Farid AlMulla said the bank’s strong capital position and healthy deposit mix enabled it to deliver improved customer offerings and drive growth across its retail, corporate, and SME businesses.
The bank also strengthened its social and employee engagement initiatives, launching ‘Pearls of the Nation’ to support Emirati women entrepreneurs.
