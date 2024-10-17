"Our net profit margin remained at a very healthy 4.5% in the first nine months of 2024," said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of the Dubai based bank.

"Emirates Islamic continues to lead in the digital banking innovation within the Islamic financial services sector. This is evident from our many firsts, including being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a digital wealth platform on our app, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the region to introduce fractional sukuks for investors."