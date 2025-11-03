GOLD/FOREX
Mashreq posts Dh6.1 billion profit, crosses Dh300 billion in assets

Results driven by higher client activity, 20% year-on-year increase in non-interest income

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Mashreq Bank reported strong results for the first nine months of 2025, with operating income rising to Dh9.4 billion and net profit before tax reaching Dh6.1 billion. The performance was driven by higher client activity, resilient interest income, and a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in non-interest income.

Total assets surpassed Dh300 billion for the first time, reflecting balance-sheet expansion and solid franchise growth. Loans and advances rose 21 per cent year-on-year, while customer deposits increased 20 per cent, maintaining a high CASA ratio of 66 per cent.

The bank delivered a return on equity of 20 per cent and maintained strong asset quality, with non-performing loans at just 1.1 per cent and coverage at 235 per cent.

Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said the results “reflect disciplined growth and alignment with the UAE’s economic priorities.” Group CEO Ahmed Abdelaal added that Mashreq’s strategy “combines digital innovation, disciplined execution, and international expansion,” citing its recent launch in Pakistan and expansion into India’s GIFT City as key milestones.

With a capital adequacy ratio of 16.8 per cent and liquidity coverage at 123 per cent, Mashreq remains among the region’s best-capitalised banks, positioned for sustainable growth across regional and global markets.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Mashreq BankUAE digital banking

