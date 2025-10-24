Strong lending and new product rollout lift RAKBank profit to record Dh2.1b in 2025
Dubai: RAKBank recorded an after-tax profit of Dh2.1 billion for the first nine months of 2025. This figure represents a 23% surge compared with the same period last year.
The bank's assets rose to Dh99.5 billion, up 19% year on year. The bank achieved a 3.0% return on assets and a 21.9% return on equity. Deposits increased by 15% to Dh65.6 billion. The balance sheet grew by Dh16 billion. Loans and advances moved up by 10%. These results point to steady year-to-date progress, with the bank reporting a net interest margin of 4.3%. Non-interest income, supported by activity in wealth management, foreign exchange, and trading, has also grown.
Credit quality remained central to the bank’s priorities, as evidenced by the impairment loan ratio, which improved to 1.7%, down from 2.2% a year prior. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.6%, above regulatory minimums. According to the bank, product development and the ongoing expansion of the balance sheet, including the rollout of new services such as crypto brokerage and escrow, contributed to the robust growth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox