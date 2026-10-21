Emirates Islamic operating profit rises 7% to Dh3.3 billion

The Dubai-based Islamic lender said operating expenses increased 5 per cent to Dh1.4 billion, reflecting continued investment in business expansion and strategic initiatives. Impairment allowances stood at Dh141 million, while the net profit margin was 3 per cent.

Dubai: Emirates Islamic reported a 7 per cent increase in operating profit to Dh3.3 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher fee-based income and growth in customer financing and deposits.

He added that these priorities would help the bank support customers and contribute to the development of Islamic finance under the UAE Islamic Finance and Halal Industry Strategy 2025–2031.

Emirates Islamic's total assets increased 8.6 per cent during the first nine months of the year to Dh158.3 billion, supported by growth across its retail, corporate and small business operations.

In Islamic capital markets, Emirates Islamic received the World's Best Sukuk Deal award at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026 for its $500 million sustainability-linked financing sukuk, which the bank described as the first issuance of its kind globally.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.