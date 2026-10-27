ADIB nine-month profit rises 6% to Dh5.6 billion as financing jumps 25%

Customer financing grew 25% year-on-year, adding Dh43 billion over the past 12 months, as demand increased across retail and wholesale banking. Financing also rose 18%, or Dh33 billion, since the beginning of the year.

Profit before tax rose 6% year-on-year to Dh6.4 billion, while total revenue increased by the same percentage to Dh9.7 billion. The bank reported a return on equity of 28%.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) reported a 6% increase in net profit after tax to Dh5.6 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by strong customer financing growth, higher revenues and improving asset quality.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: “Our performance reflects the broad-based growth across ADIB, with strong profitability, continued customer and financing growth, and robust asset quality.” He added that a healthy pipeline across retail and wholesale banking would support the bank's growth plans.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.