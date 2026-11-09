The issue comprises of 106,383,000 new shares and lifts the issued capital from Dh3.632 billion to Dh3.738 billion. An increase of about 2.9 per cent. The Dh16.45 price sits at a discount of about 28.8 per cent below the Dh23.10 closing price on August 24, the day before the board approved the plan. Major shareholders have committed to take up their entitlements.