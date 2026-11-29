Nationwide silence and ceremonies planned to honour UAE martyrs
The Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office will host a special event to mark Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama in honour of the nation's martyrs on Nov 30, Mon.
The ceremony will include cannon fire and an air display, reported Abu Dhabi Media Office. The office also called on people across the UAE to observe one minute of silence from 11.30am on the day.
Since there might be some loud sounds caused by ceremonial activities, the media office called on people in nearby areas not to panic if they should hear loud noises.
Established at the Presidential Court, the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs supports community development across the UAE while caring for martyrs’ families and empowering their children.
In the UAE, Commemoration Day (also known as Martyrs' Day) is observed every year on November 30 to honour Emiratis who sacrificed their lives in military, civil, and humanitarian service. It was launched in 2015 by the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Like in years past, government entities will mark the day with lowering the flag, followed by a minute of silence at 11.30am. The flag will then be raised again and the UAE National Anthem sung.
The Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office works year-round to support and empower the families left behind. One such initiative it took this year was in partnership with the Khalifa Empowerment Program, Aqdar.
It aims to equip the children and families of the UAE’s martyrs with stronger academic, professional, and leadership capabilities. Beyond skills-building, the programmes are designed to instill a lasting sense of citizenship, national identity, and belonging, while preparing participants for future opportunities.