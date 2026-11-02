A family-friendly food fest and series of concerts are on the way
November brings an exciting line-up of events and experiences to Abu Dhabi, spanning sport, music, art and culture. Highlights include the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, the first-ever Frieze Abu Dhabi, and a series of major concerts at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, including Hans Zimmer, as part of Abu Dhabi Festival as well as Angham and Tarkan. The calendar also features a family-friendly food festival, ballet, opera and Arabic music, and experiences celebrating Emirati heritage.
Here are some of the events to add to your calendar this November:
Discover the world of Emirati handicrafts at the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, which brings together master artisans, live craft demonstrations and a vibrant cultural market. The festival offers audiences an opportunity to discover and engage with these living traditions, while supporting their transmission to new generations.
When: Until Nov 11
Where: Souq Al Qattara, Al Ain, UAE
Returning with new commissions, the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial opens in Al Ain Region on 23 October, followed by Abu Dhabi from 15 November, with works remaining on display into 2027. The Biennial brings contemporary art into public spaces across the emirate, creating opportunities for audiences to experience art as part of everyday life.
When: Until Feb 15
The Al Ain Book Festival celebrates culture and creativity across the city, bringing together events and activities at several locations during the festival period. Book lovers can browse the latest releases, meet authors and attend cultural talks, poetry evenings, cooking shows and musical performances that showcase local talent.
When: Nov 17-23
NOMAD Abu Dhabi, an immersive international art and design fair, will take place at Terminal 1 of the Old Abu Dhabi Airport. Bringing together collectors, curators and cultural leaders, the fair showcases collectible design from galleries around the world. Visitors can discover distinctive works and explore a range of contemporary art and design.
When: Nov 18-22
Making its debut in the capital, Frieze Abu Dhabi marks a new chapter for the emirate's international art scene. Building on nearly two decades of Abu Dhabi Art, the inaugural fair at Manarat Al Saadiyat will connect Abu Dhabi with Frieze's global network of galleries, artists and collectors.
When: Nov 19-22
The Maritime Heritage Festival celebrates Abu Dhabi's rich coastal heritage, bringing the traditions of fishing, pearl diving, seafaring, and coastal life to new generations. Now in its fifth year, the festival returns to the Corniche for 10 days of live performances, artisan demonstrations, traditional storytelling and coastal cuisine.
When: Nov 20-29
Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF) makes its Abu Dhabi debut on 14 November at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The event will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev, the UAE's global combat sports star, as he fights in front of a home crowd against Colby Covington. They will be joined by Arman Tsarukyan and Henry Cejudo, as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome a full roster of Olympic and World champions, NCAA stars and top crossover wrestling and MMA athletes.
When: Nov 14
Where: Etihad Arena on Yas Island
The creator of the hit Netflix series 'Mo' brings his new show to Etihad Arena for one night only this November. Expect fresh material and the personal storytelling, sharp observations and wit that have made him a fan favourite.
When: Nov 6
Where: Etihad Arena on Yas Island
Hans Zimmer brings his 'THE NEXT LEVEL' tour to Etihad Arena as part of the 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival. Joined by a 19-piece band, he will perform music from 'The Lion King', 'Gladiator', 'Interstellar' and 'Dune: Part One'.
When: Nov 13
Where: Etihad Arena on Yas Island
Taking place at Yas Gateway Park North, Taste of Abu Dhabi is an annual three-day food, drink and music festival. Sample dishes from popular restaurants, watch live cooking sessions and enjoy live entertainment. Younger guests can take part in interactive activities, making it an easy, relaxed day out.
When: Nov 13-15
Where: Yas Gateway Park North
One of the world's most celebrated ballet companies, American Ballet Theatre, will perform at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental with a programme spanning classical and contemporary dance. It will feature Frederick Ashton's 'Birthday Offering', a new commission, 'Nuages', by Jiří Kylián, and Natalia Makarova's staging of 'Paquita', a grand classical finale.
When: Nov 21
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Turkish pop star, Tarkan will take to the stage at Etihad Arena for one evening in late November. One of the most influential names in Turkish music, he is known for his chart-topping hits, powerful vocals and energetic performances. Expect classics and recent tracks, backed by visual effects and dynamic choreography, in a rare UAE appearance.
When: Nov 27
Where: Etihad Arena
MOTN returns to Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra Region and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain Region as part of its 10th anniversary edition, bringing family entertainment, rides, interactive experiences, live music and food to the emirate. Running under this year’s ‘World of Wonder’ theme, the festival offers visitors of all ages opportunities to explore, play and enjoy time together. The festival will then continue at Abu Dhabi Corniche from 9 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.
When: Nov 27-Dec 2
Where: Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra Region and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain Region
Known as 'The Voice of Egypt', Angham is set to perform live in Abu Dhabi at Space42 Arena. Celebrated for her timeless songs such as 'Yaretak Fahemni', 'Sidi Wesalak' and 'Omry Maak', her performances make for a soulful night of Arabic music.
When: Nov 29
Where: Space42 Arena
Wrapping the month, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental will host an opera gala marking the 125th anniversary of Giuseppe Verdi's passing. Conductor David Crescenzi will lead the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi, for a programme featuring overtures, arias and duets from 'Nabucco', 'I vespri siciliani', 'Otello' and 'La traviata'.
When: Nov 29
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental