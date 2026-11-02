Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF) makes its Abu Dhabi debut on 14 November at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The event will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev, the UAE's global combat sports star, as he fights in front of a home crowd against Colby Covington. They will be joined by Arman Tsarukyan and Henry Cejudo, as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome a full roster of Olympic and World champions, NCAA stars and top crossover wrestling and MMA athletes.