From Hans Zimmer to Atif Aslam: 16 concerts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this November

The Russian pop singer, known for blending R&B, pop and personal storytelling, brings his hits to Dubai for a solo concert. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Hans Zimmer brings his world tour to Abu Dhabi, Amr Diab and Atif Aslam return to Dubai, Abida Parveen and Kailash Kher share a stage, and Bryson Tiller and Central Cee headline a two-day festival on Yas Island. Here are the concerts to book this month, in date order.

Dubai: From Egyptian pop to Hollywood film scores, November is one of the busiest months of the year for live music in the UAE.

The Egyptian singer returns to Dubai for one night, performing classics alongside recent releases. Doors open at 7.30pm. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, and the floor standing areas are for ages 14 and above.

Dance anthems from the 1990s onwards get an orchestral makeover, with a 31-piece orchestra and vocalists performing tracks such as Darude's Sandstorm, Faithless' Insomnia and Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now. The show runs for about two hours and 20 minutes without an interval.

Children aged five and under are not allowed into the venue, according to Etihad Arena.

The Oscar-winning composer behind the scores for The Lion King, Gladiator, Interstellar and Dune: Part One brings The Next Level tour to Abu Dhabi as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival. It is his first Hans Zimmer Live performance in the capital, with an orchestra, a 19-piece band and immersive visuals.

Pakistani Sufi singer Abida Parveen and Indian singer Kailash Kher come together for one evening, in the first edition of a new concert series called Borderless Melodies. Doors open at 7pm.

Rescheduled from April, the two-day event opens on Friday with a party, a photo exhibition and a book launch. On Saturday, Bryson Tiller and Central Cee headline, alongside a wider line-up of international and regional talent.

The Indian singer-songwriter brings his Dastakhat world tour to Dubai. The show was originally scheduled for April. Doors open at 6.30pm.

When: Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, 5pm to 11pm Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh195 on Friday and Dh295 on Saturday

Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker shares the stage with his son, Mohamed Chaker, for an evening of Arabic music. As well as the November 20 show, Etihad Arena lists a second date on Monday, November 23.

The Indian playback singer brings his Sing India show to Dubai, with songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, spanning film music, independent tracks and sing-along favourites.

The Pakistani singer returns to Coca-Cola Arena, this time with a larger stage and a Golden Circle area closer to the action. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, and the VIP lounges and beverage tables are for over-21s only.

The Turkish pop star performs a mix of his classics and songs from his latest album at Etihad Arena on the same night. The floor standing areas are for ages 16 and above.

Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf team up for a one-night show combining classical, jazz and French chanson. The performance is in French and suitable for ages six and above.

The Egyptian singer performs in Abu Dhabi the following night. Doors open at 7.30pm, and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over.

This one-night festival at Expo City Dubai brings together Lebanese composer and oud master Marcel Khalife, Palestinian oud trio Le Trio Joubran, the duo TootArd and singer Fatima. Proceeds support the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

The Egyptian singer, known as the Voice of Egypt, performs in Abu Dhabi for one night. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Ghostly Kisses, the musical project of Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauvé, closes the month at Etihad Arena as part of her MENA Tour 2026. Doors open at 6.30pm.

If you are already planning for December, Andrea Bocelli performs at Etihad Arena on December 2, and Anyma brings ÆDEN to Yas Gateway Park North on the night of Friday, December 4, as the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix afterparty.

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.