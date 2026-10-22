UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev sells out Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena

The event is expected to be one of the biggest nights on the UFC calendar, reflecting strong demand from fans across the region and beyond.

Organised in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, UFC 333 will be the 24th UFC event held in Abu Dhabi, continuing the capital’s long-standing relationship with the promotion.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) will defend his title against unbeaten top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev (20-0). The co-main event will see bantamweight champion Petr Yan (20-5) face former champion and top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) in the latest chapter of their rivalry.

Fans can still enjoy the festivities at Yas Mall and Yas Bay Waterfront, while UAE Warriors takes place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 22, followed by Power Slap 25 at Space42 Arena on Friday, October 23.

The sell-out marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s partnership with the UFC and strengthens the capital’s reputation as a host for major international sporting events.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.