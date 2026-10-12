How to travel from Dubai to Etihad Arena for The Phantom of the Opera

Explore road, bus, and rail routes to attend Phantom of the Opera in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi- Etihad Arena has been the destination for the various indoor events in Abu Dhabi. Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is making its Abu Dhabi debut at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from March 10 to 28, 2027, with 13 performances over three weeks.
The arena is about 113 km from Dubai, and the way you choose to get there will decide your whole evening.
For anyone travelling from the emirate for The Phantom of the Opera, which the arena is staging from March 10 to 28, 2027, the journey needs as much planning as the ticket.
Curtain times vary by date, so check your performance on the official Etihad Arena ticket page and plan your travel backwards from it. Here is how the road, bus and rail options compare.
Driving is the most direct route. Yas Island is approximately 113 km (about 70 miles) from Dubai via the E11, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the journey takes roughly 1 hour and 11 minutes in free-flowing traffic.
Allow extra time if you are starting from Dubai Marina, Sharjah or the northern emirates, and for Thursday and Friday evening traffic on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway.
Salik charges apply on the Dubai section of the route. Arena guidance recommends leaving at least two hours before the performance, depending on where you set off from.
Where to park
Etihad Arena has outdoor waterfront parking, about a seven-minute walk from the entrance, and underground parking with direct access to the venue and the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.
If you would rather not drive, a taxi between Abu Dhabi and Dubai typically costs Dh250 to Dh350 one way, and app-based rides can cost more at busy times. Book your return in advance if you can, because demand spikes when a large crowd leaves the arena at once.
Public bus is possible, but it is a two-way journey that needs planning and takes much longer than driving.
Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Intercity services run from Al Ghubaiba and Ibn Battuta bus stations in Dubai to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station. The fare is around Dh30. Book in advance if you can, as buses give priority to booked passengers over walk-ups. You will need a Nol card, so keep enough credit on it for the return journey too.
Abu Dhabi to Yas Island. From Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station, city bus route 102 connects with Yas Island. Routes 216 and 187 also serve Yas Island and Yas Mall. The local fare is a few dirhams.
Once on Yas Island, Etihad Arena is close to Yas Bay and the Hilton, so check the shuttle map for your nearest stop.
The unspoken risk is the journey back. After an evening performance, the last bus to Dubai, or even across Abu Dhabi, may leave before the curtain falls or soon after. Check the timetables for both legs. A taxi is your fallback, but it an expensive one. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances give bus travellers more time to make their return connections.
Etihad Rail began passenger services between Dubai’s Al Yalayis station and Abu Dhabi on September 30. The journey takes about an hour, with Comfort fares from Dh39.
The Abu Dhabi stop is at Mohamed Bin Zayed City, so you would still need a taxi or ride-hailing service to reach Yas Island. That cuts into the savings, but it avoids the highway and the search for parking.
Budgeting for the trip
Tickets: from Dh240 Sunday to Thursday and Dh290 on Friday and Saturday; the Royal category is Dh740 on weekdays and Dh790 on Fridays and Saturdays
Bus: around Dh30 for the Dubai to Abu Dhabi leg, plus a few dirhams for the local bus to Yas Island, in each direction
Train: Comfort fares from Dh39, plus a taxi or ride-hailing trip from Mohamed Bin Zayed City to Yas Island
Taxi: Dh250 to Dh350 one way between the two cities
Platinumlist states that tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and non-exchangeable, and the venue accepts contactless payments only. Confirm your dates and transport arrangements before you buy.
The run marks 40 years since the musical's world premiere at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End on October 9, 1986.
The production previously debuted at Dubai Opera in 2019. The Abu Dhabi run will mark both its capital debut and its first staging in an arena rather than a traditional theatre.