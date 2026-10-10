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‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to make Abu Dhabi debut in March 2027

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical set for UAE debut at Etihad Arena

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
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The musical will run at Etihad Arena from March 10 to 28, with 13 performances planned as it marks 40 years since its West End premiere.
The musical will run at Etihad Arena from March 10 to 28, with 13 performances planned as it marks 40 years since its West End premiere.

Abu Dhabi is set to welcome one of the most celebrated musicals in theatre history as The Phantom of the Opera makes its debut in the emirate at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from March 10 to 28, 2027. The production will give audiences an opportunity to experience the drama, romance and mystery of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s internationally acclaimed musical.

Renowned for its unforgettable music, elaborate stagecraft and compelling story of love and obsession, the musical has captivated audiences across generations, establishing itself as one of the defining works of modern musical theatre. Its arrival in Abu Dhabi adds another major attraction to the capital’s growing calendar of international entertainment and cultural events.

The story of a mysterious, masked musical genius

Set against the shadowy grandeur of the Paris Opera House, the production follows a mysterious, masked musical genius who lives beneath the building and becomes obsessed with Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose talent and ambition capture his imagination. As Christine’s career develops, she finds herself torn between the Phantom’s increasingly possessive devotion and her love for Raoul, the Vicomte de Chagny.

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The drama explores the complex relationship between love and obsession, beauty and isolation, and the desire for acceptance. Beneath its Gothic atmosphere lies a deeply human story of loneliness, unrequited love and the consequences of allowing passion to become control.

At the heart of the musical is Lloyd Webber’s celebrated score, featuring some of the most recognisable compositions in international musical theatre, including The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Think of Me and the title song, The Phantom of the Opera.

The music combines sweeping orchestral arrangements with emotionally charged melodies, creating an atmosphere of romance, suspense and spectacle.

The production’s visual appeal is equally central to its enduring success. Dramatic costumes, richly detailed sets, atmospheric lighting and theatrical illusions transport audiences into a world of grand opera, hidden passageways and subterranean secrets. The Phantom’s iconic mask has become one of the most recognisable images in the performing arts.

A global musical celebrates 40 years

First staged in London’s West End on October 9, 1986, The Phantom of the Opera was composed by Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The original production was directed by Harold Prince, with a book by Lloyd Webber and Stilgoe. It was based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel, Le Fantôme de l’Opéra.

Over the decades, the musical has built a remarkable international following, with productions staged in major cities around the world. Its blend of operatic grandeur, memorable melodies and traditional theatrical storytelling has appealed to both seasoned theatre enthusiasts and audiences discovering the genre for the first time.

The Abu Dhabi engagement coincides with the musical’s 40th anniversary, marking four decades since its West End premiere.

Bringing West End theatre to Abu Dhabi

The production’s arrival reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a destination for major live performances and international entertainment. Yas Island, known for its leisure attractions, concert venues and large-scale events, will provide the setting for the musical’s UAE engagement.

The March run will give UAE residents and visitors the chance to experience a landmark work of musical theatre without travelling abroad. Long-time fans will be able to revisit a story whose music and imagery have become part of global popular culture, while newcomers will have the opportunity to discover a production that has helped shape modern musical theatre.

The engagement is scheduled to feature 13 performances, with tickets reported to start at Dh240. Further performance details and casting information were still being announced in early October 2026.

With its timeless music, emotional storytelling and theatrical spectacle, The Phantom of the Opera is set to bring a touch of West End grandeur to Abu Dhabi when the curtain rises at Etihad Arena from March 10 to 28, 2027.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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