Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical set for UAE debut at Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi is set to welcome one of the most celebrated musicals in theatre history as The Phantom of the Opera makes its debut in the emirate at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from March 10 to 28, 2027. The production will give audiences an opportunity to experience the drama, romance and mystery of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s internationally acclaimed musical.
Renowned for its unforgettable music, elaborate stagecraft and compelling story of love and obsession, the musical has captivated audiences across generations, establishing itself as one of the defining works of modern musical theatre. Its arrival in Abu Dhabi adds another major attraction to the capital’s growing calendar of international entertainment and cultural events.
Set against the shadowy grandeur of the Paris Opera House, the production follows a mysterious, masked musical genius who lives beneath the building and becomes obsessed with Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose talent and ambition capture his imagination. As Christine’s career develops, she finds herself torn between the Phantom’s increasingly possessive devotion and her love for Raoul, the Vicomte de Chagny.
The drama explores the complex relationship between love and obsession, beauty and isolation, and the desire for acceptance. Beneath its Gothic atmosphere lies a deeply human story of loneliness, unrequited love and the consequences of allowing passion to become control.
At the heart of the musical is Lloyd Webber’s celebrated score, featuring some of the most recognisable compositions in international musical theatre, including The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Think of Me and the title song, The Phantom of the Opera.
The music combines sweeping orchestral arrangements with emotionally charged melodies, creating an atmosphere of romance, suspense and spectacle.
The production’s visual appeal is equally central to its enduring success. Dramatic costumes, richly detailed sets, atmospheric lighting and theatrical illusions transport audiences into a world of grand opera, hidden passageways and subterranean secrets. The Phantom’s iconic mask has become one of the most recognisable images in the performing arts.
First staged in London’s West End on October 9, 1986, The Phantom of the Opera was composed by Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The original production was directed by Harold Prince, with a book by Lloyd Webber and Stilgoe. It was based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel, Le Fantôme de l’Opéra.
Over the decades, the musical has built a remarkable international following, with productions staged in major cities around the world. Its blend of operatic grandeur, memorable melodies and traditional theatrical storytelling has appealed to both seasoned theatre enthusiasts and audiences discovering the genre for the first time.
The Abu Dhabi engagement coincides with the musical’s 40th anniversary, marking four decades since its West End premiere.
The production’s arrival reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a destination for major live performances and international entertainment. Yas Island, known for its leisure attractions, concert venues and large-scale events, will provide the setting for the musical’s UAE engagement.
The March run will give UAE residents and visitors the chance to experience a landmark work of musical theatre without travelling abroad. Long-time fans will be able to revisit a story whose music and imagery have become part of global popular culture, while newcomers will have the opportunity to discover a production that has helped shape modern musical theatre.
The engagement is scheduled to feature 13 performances, with tickets reported to start at Dh240. Further performance details and casting information were still being announced in early October 2026.
With its timeless music, emotional storytelling and theatrical spectacle, The Phantom of the Opera is set to bring a touch of West End grandeur to Abu Dhabi when the curtain rises at Etihad Arena from March 10 to 28, 2027.