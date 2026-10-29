Michael Jackson tribute This Is Michael returns to Abu Dhabi on January 30

The Michael Jackson tribute show returns to Etihad Arena, with tickets on sale November 2
Dubai: Michael Jackson fans in the UAE are getting a second chance to see This Is Michael, as the tribute show returns to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, January 30, 2027.
“You asked for more, and we heard you!” Etihad Arena wrote on Instagram on Thursday, confirming that the show is coming back to Abu Dhabi.
The production made its Abu Dhabi debut at the same venue on August 22 this year. So far, only one date has been announced for the 2027 visit.
When: Saturday, January 30, 2027
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: To be announced. Tickets go on general sale on Monday, November 2
This Is Michael is a live, concert-style production celebrating the music of the King of Pop. When it was first announced for Abu Dhabi in May, Gulf News reported that the show features live vocals, dancers and musicians, along with Jackson’s signature choreography and styling.
The setlist runs to more than 20 songs, and the show has sold hundreds of thousands of tickets across Europe and Latin America.
Songs include Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It and Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.
Over the summer, the production also toured the Gulf, with shows in Kuwait and Jeddah in August.
At the centre of the show is Brazilian performer Lenny Jay, who takes on the role of Jackson.
He has drawn attention for how closely he resembles the singer, both vocally and on stage.
Jay’s connection to Jackson goes back to his childhood. In an interview with Bandwagon earlier this year, he said he first heard Jackson’s music at the age of seven, and that it made him realise he could become an artist himself. He went on to learn the Beat It choreography and the moonwalk at around 19.
He still works on the voice. Jay told the publication that he has been studying Jackson’s vocals for years, and is still learning every day.
Tickets go on general sale on Monday, November 2, through the Etihad Arena website.
Mastercard cardholders get early access through a presale on Friday, October 30, at 12pm UAE time.
Ticket prices and the show’s start time have not been announced yet. For the August show, tickets were sold through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
Updates on prices and timings will be posted on Etihad Arena’s website and social media channels.
Etihad Arena is in Yas Bay, on the waterfront of Yas Island, which is also home to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.
The show falls on a Saturday, during the UAE weekend.