From Dubai speed limit changes to new Etihad Rail stations, here are the key updates
Dubai: November is shaping up to be a busy month across the UAE, with several important changes taking effect alongside a packed calendar of activities and events as the country heads into the cooler winter months.
From updates that could affect your daily routine to new travel options and outdoor experiences, here is a look at what UAE residents should know and the key dates to mark on their calendars.
Motorists in Dubai should take note of revised speed limits coming into effect on November 1.
Speed limits reduced:
Al Rebat Street: From 100 to 90 km/h, between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street: From 80 to 70 km/h, between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.
Speed limits increased:
Al Asayel Street: From 60 to 80 km/h, between Oud Maitha Street and Al Meydan Street.
Al Mustaqbal Street: From 60 to 70 km/h, between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street.
Latifa bint Hamdan Street: From 60 to 70 km/h, between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
A nationwide ban on the veterinary use of ciprofloxacin takes effect on November 1.
The restriction covers veterinary medicines and raw materials containing the antibiotic, as part of the UAE's efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and promote responsible antibiotic use.
The change is particularly relevant to veterinary clinics, animal healthcare providers and businesses dealing with veterinary medicines.
Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the 2026–2027 winter camping season at Al Ruwayyah, introducing new facilities and expanding the number of available camping plots.
The season runs from November 1, 2026, until April 30, 2027.
This year, camping capacity has increased by approximately 120 per cent to 600 camps, with the introduction of caravan plots and daily rental camps. UAE nationals can register and reserve camping plots online through Dubai Municipality.
Residents and visitors travelling to Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will soon have additional rail connections. Etihad Rail is scheduled to open two new passenger stations in Zayed City and Liwa on November 30.
The openings have been brought forward to coincide with the region's festival season, providing additional travel options for residents and visitors.
The new stations will expand the UAE's passenger rail network and improve connectivity to the western region of Abu Dhabi.
The UAE will mark Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, with flag-raising ceremonies taking place across government offices, schools, businesses and communities. Observed annually, the occasion celebrates national unity, pride and loyalty to the UAE.
Flag Day is a national observance, not an official public holiday. Schools, offices and businesses generally operate as usual.
November also brings a packed calendar of sports, cultural exhibitions and family-friendly activities.
Dubai Fitness Challenge: Running from October 31 to November 29, the month-long fitness initiative encourages residents to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days, with free fitness activities and community events across Dubai.
Dubai Ride: Taking place on November 1, the annual community cycling event transforms sections of Dubai's roads into cycling routes as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Dubai Run: Scheduled for November 22, thousands of runners and walkers are set to participate in the annual event.
ADIPEC 2026: From November 2 to 5, the international energy exhibition returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Dubai Design Week: Running from November 3 to 8, the annual creative festival returns to Dubai Design District (d3).
Sharjah International Book Fair: From November 4 to 15, one of the region's largest literary events returns to Expo Centre Sharjah.
Dubai International Boat Show: From November 25 to 29, Dubai Harbour hosts the marine exhibition, showcasing yachts, boats, marine technology and water sports.
Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival: Abu Dhabi's beloved family festival is set to make a comeback on November 28, marking its 10th anniversary, with festivities extending into January 2027.