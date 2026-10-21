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Jennifer Lopez to headline F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert

Jennifer Lopez set to light up Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with electrifying performance

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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They’ll come with the choreography, costume changes and sheer showmanship she’s famous for.
They’ll come with the choreography, costume changes and sheer showmanship she’s famous for.

Get ready to dance the night away on Yas Island. J.Lo is bringing her hits to UAE, as part of the F1 season finale’s after-race concert line-up. Yes, you heard that right, Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at Etihad Live on Yas Island on December 4.

And, she isn't a novice to performing in the UAE, at all.

A J.Lo night to remember

Few performers command a stage the way Lopez does. Expect a high-energy show stacked with the anthems that made her a household name: Let’s Get Loud, On the Floor, Dance Again, Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block and If You Had My Love. They’ll come with the choreography, costume changes and sheer showmanship she’s famous for.

UAE fans have seen her here before. Lopez last performed in the capital last year at Saadiyat Nights. She also later performed in July, of the same year at Etihad Arena. And now, a December night under the stars at an open-air venue promises an entirely different atmosphere.

The full after-race concert line-up

J.Lo’s Friday night sits in the middle of a four-night run of after-race concerts at Etihad Live.

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson have confirmed to open weekend’s entertainment on Thursday, 3 December, setting the tone for a few days. Alex Warren, Jennifer Lopez will take over on Friday, December 4, and Imagine Dragons headline Saturday, December 5. The Chainsmokers and The Script close out race week on Sunday, December 6.

Race weekend at a glance

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 3 to 6. It is the final round of the Formula 1 season. Friday’s on-track programme leads straight into the evening’s concert, so fans can go from the roar of the engines to J.Lo’s opening number in one night.

Know before you go

  • When: Friday, December 4, after the day’s on-track action

  • Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • Who: Jennifer Lopez

  • Access: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders only; Golden Circle upgrade available

  • Tip: Arrive early, as the best spots near the stage go fast

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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