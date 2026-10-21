Jennifer Lopez to headline F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert

Jennifer Lopez set to light up Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with electrifying performance
Get ready to dance the night away on Yas Island. J.Lo is bringing her hits to UAE, as part of the F1 season finale’s after-race concert line-up. Yes, you heard that right, Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at Etihad Live on Yas Island on December 4.
And, she isn't a novice to performing in the UAE, at all.
Few performers command a stage the way Lopez does. Expect a high-energy show stacked with the anthems that made her a household name: Let’s Get Loud, On the Floor, Dance Again, Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block and If You Had My Love. They’ll come with the choreography, costume changes and sheer showmanship she’s famous for.
UAE fans have seen her here before. Lopez last performed in the capital last year at Saadiyat Nights. She also later performed in July, of the same year at Etihad Arena. And now, a December night under the stars at an open-air venue promises an entirely different atmosphere.
The full after-race concert line-up
J.Lo’s Friday night sits in the middle of a four-night run of after-race concerts at Etihad Live.
Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson have confirmed to open weekend’s entertainment on Thursday, 3 December, setting the tone for a few days. Alex Warren, Jennifer Lopez will take over on Friday, December 4, and Imagine Dragons headline Saturday, December 5. The Chainsmokers and The Script close out race week on Sunday, December 6.
The 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 3 to 6. It is the final round of the Formula 1 season. Friday’s on-track programme leads straight into the evening’s concert, so fans can go from the roar of the engines to J.Lo’s opening number in one night.
When: Friday, December 4, after the day’s on-track action
Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Who: Jennifer Lopez
Access: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders only; Golden Circle upgrade available
Tip: Arrive early, as the best spots near the stage go fast