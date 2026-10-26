Sharjah's beachfront destination is set to host its first New Year's fireworks display
Dubai: Kalba Beach is expected to open in December 2026, offering residents and visitors a new beachfront destination in Sharjah's eastern region, with plans to host New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations for the first time.
The upcoming opening will mark a new chapter for Kalba's waterfront, with the beach expected to become a focal point for leisure activities and public celebrations.
The destination is also preparing to welcome visitors for the arrival of 2027, when fireworks are expected to light up the coastline as part of the New Year celebrations.
Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Kalba Beach will stretch 700 metres along the coastline and feature 11 retail outlets, including restaurants, cafés and kiosks, as well as a prayer room and an indoor children's play area.
The development will provide accessible facilities for people of determination and incorporate environmentally friendly construction materials. It is also being developed in line with Blue Flag standards aimed at maintaining a clean and safe marine environment.
The beach opening forms part of a wider transformation of Kalba. His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, previously announced that several major development projects, including the city's corniche, would be inaugurated in December following seven years of work.