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Sharjah Ruler approves Al Freish Lake project near Al Marsh Square

51,200-square-metre lake will hold around 28 million gallons of water

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved Al Freish Lake project near Al Marsh Square to boost Kalba tourism
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved Al Freish Lake project near Al Marsh Square to boost Kalba tourism
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Dubai: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved plans for Al Freish Lake, a major new recreational and tourism destination to be developed near Al Marsh Square in the city of Kalba.

Speaking to the Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and TV, Sheikh Sultan said the lake will cover about 51,200 square metres and have a storage capacity of around 28 million gallons of water.

The leisure project, currently under development in Kalba, will extend from Al Marsh Square to Al Freish Lake, with interconnected waterways set against a mountainous landscape featuring trees and waterfalls.

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Plans envisage an integrated natural and tourism destination featuring waterfalls, dedicated family seating areas and a range of water activities.

The project will also include a 2.6-km vehicle track around the lake, allowing visitors to tour the development and enjoy its various attractions.

The project forms part of Sharjah’s continuing efforts to expand public recreational spaces and develop family-oriented destinations across the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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