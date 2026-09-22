51,200-square-metre lake will hold around 28 million gallons of water
Dubai: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved plans for Al Freish Lake, a major new recreational and tourism destination to be developed near Al Marsh Square in the city of Kalba.
Speaking to the Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and TV, Sheikh Sultan said the lake will cover about 51,200 square metres and have a storage capacity of around 28 million gallons of water.
The leisure project, currently under development in Kalba, will extend from Al Marsh Square to Al Freish Lake, with interconnected waterways set against a mountainous landscape featuring trees and waterfalls.
Plans envisage an integrated natural and tourism destination featuring waterfalls, dedicated family seating areas and a range of water activities.
The project will also include a 2.6-km vehicle track around the lake, allowing visitors to tour the development and enjoy its various attractions.
The project forms part of Sharjah’s continuing efforts to expand public recreational spaces and develop family-oriented destinations across the emirate.