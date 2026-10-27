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Sharjah Ruler orders women-only tower and park in Kalba

Kalba to get dedicated tower, women’s park and air-conditioned recreational hall

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Ruler unveils women-only tower and park in Kalba, offering privacy, comfort, and leisure facilities tailored to their needs.
Sharjah Ruler unveils women-only tower and park in Kalba, offering privacy, comfort, and leisure facilities tailored to their needs.

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the development of a dedicated tower and recreational park exclusively for women in Kalba, aimed at providing greater privacy, comfort and leisure facilities.

The project is intended to offer women an alternative to the city’s Clock Tower landmark, which attracts large crowds and visitors of both genders.

The new development will provide a dedicated space where women can enjoy recreational activities and the surrounding views in a more private setting, addressing the need for facilities tailored to their requirements.

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Tower to offer panoramic views

The new tower is being developed near the University of Kalba and is strategically positioned to offer expansive, elevated views of the surrounding area.

An exclusive park for women will be built adjacent to the tower, providing dedicated outdoor space for recreation and leisure.

The project will also include a large, fully air-conditioned covered hall equipped with games and recreational activities, offering women an indoor leisure facility.

A gift to Kalba’s women

Describing the development as a gift to the women of Kalba, Sheikh Dr Sultan said the project would provide a dedicated space designed around their needs.

The initiative reflects Sharjah’s continued efforts to develop community facilities that respond to residents’ requirements while ensuring privacy and comfort.

Once completed, the tower and park are expected to provide women in Kalba with a dedicated destination for leisure and recreation, complementing the city’s existing public landmarks and facilities.

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