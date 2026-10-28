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Sharjah Ruler approves integrated care city for elderly, children and women

New development on Khorfakkan Road will include specialised care facilities and gardens

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the establishment of an integrated care city on Khorfakkan Road, featuring specialised facilities for elderly people, children and women.

The development will include separate facilities for men and women, comprising two elderly care homes, two physiotherapy buildings, two Al Rushd oases and two childcare homes.

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The project will also feature a women's protection centre, an events square, a community centre, landscaped gardens and a mosque. A total of 390 parking spaces will be provided to serve the various facilities within the development.

The approval was announced during the Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also directed the development of a dedicated tower and recreational park exclusively for women in Kalba, aimed at providing greater privacy, comfort and leisure facilities.

The project is intended to offer women an alternative to the city’s Clock Tower landmark, which attracts large crowds and visitors of both genders.

The new facility will provide a dedicated space where women can enjoy recreational activities and the surrounding views in a more private setting, addressing the need for facilities tailored to their requirements.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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