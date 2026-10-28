New development on Khorfakkan Road will include specialised care facilities and gardens
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the establishment of an integrated care city on Khorfakkan Road, featuring specialised facilities for elderly people, children and women.
The development will include separate facilities for men and women, comprising two elderly care homes, two physiotherapy buildings, two Al Rushd oases and two childcare homes.
The project will also feature a women's protection centre, an events square, a community centre, landscaped gardens and a mosque. A total of 390 parking spaces will be provided to serve the various facilities within the development.
The approval was announced during the Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
Sheikh Dr Sultan also directed the development of a dedicated tower and recreational park exclusively for women in Kalba, aimed at providing greater privacy, comfort and leisure facilities.
The project is intended to offer women an alternative to the city’s Clock Tower landmark, which attracts large crowds and visitors of both genders.
The new facility will provide a dedicated space where women can enjoy recreational activities and the surrounding views in a more private setting, addressing the need for facilities tailored to their requirements.