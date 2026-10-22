Dubai's new speed limits: How fast can you drive before getting fined?

New speed limits in Dubai: Fines and penalties explained for motorists
Dubai: Motorists driving on five major roads in Dubai will need to pay closer attention to speed limits from November 1, as new limits come into effect and traffic cameras are reprogrammed accordingly.
While three roads will see higher speed limits, two will have their limits reduced. But what does this mean for motorists, particularly when it comes to Dubai's radar grace limits?
Dubai Police distinguishes between the posted road speed limit and the radar control speed.
The posted limit is displayed on road signs, while the radar control speed is the threshold at which a speed camera records a speeding violation.
On many major Dubai roads, the radar threshold is typically 20km/h above the posted speed limit. For example, a road with an 80km/h speed limit may have a radar activation threshold of 101km/h.
However, this buffer should not be treated as permission to exceed the posted speed limit, and motorists should always follow road signs.
From November 1, the following changes will take effect:
Al Asayel Street: 60km/h to 80km/h.
Al Mustaqbal Street: 60km/h to 70km/h.
Latifa bint Hamdan Street: 60km/h to 70km/h.
Al Rebat Street: 100km/h to 90km/h.
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street: 80km/h to 70km/h.
The changes apply to specified sections of these roads in both directions.
RTA has confirmed that speed limit signs will be replaced and cameras reprogrammed to reflect the adjustments.
Under the UAE's traffic regulations, speeding penalties include:
Up to 20km/h over the applicable enforcement limit: Dh300.
Up to 30km/h: Dh600.
Up to 40km/h: Dh700.
Up to 50km/h: Dh1,000.
Up to 60km/h: Dh1,500, six black points and 15-day vehicle impoundment.
More than 60km/h: Dh2,000, 12 black points and 30-day vehicle impoundment.
More than 80km/h: Dh3,000, 23 black points and 60-day vehicle impoundment.
Motorists are advised to check the posted speed limits, particularly on Al Rebat Street and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, where the limits will be reduced.