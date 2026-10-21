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Dubai to change speed limits on 5 key roads

Speed limits will increase on three roads, and reduce on two

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
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Dubai to change speed limits on 5 key roads
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Dubai: Speed limits on five key streets in Dubai are set to change starting November 1.

On Al Asayel Street, the limit will increase from 60 to 80 km/h between Oud Maitha Street and Al Meydan Street. On Al Mustaqbal Street, it will increase from 60 to 70 km/h between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street, while on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, the limit will increase from 60 to 70 km/h between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

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Meanwhile, speed limits will be reduced on two streets in both directions. On Al Rebat Street, the limit will reduce from 100 to 90 km/h between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. On Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, it will reduce from 80 to 70 km/h between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will replace speed limit signs along the affected road sections in accordance with approved specifications and standards. Speed cameras will also be reprogrammed to reflect the adjusted limits.

The speed limits were changed in coordination with Dubai Police, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy and the indicators of the 2025 action plan for evaluating road safety performance.

These adjustments are based on the 2026 updates to the technical specifications of the Dubai Speed Management Manual, following a comprehensive engineering and technical study conducted over recent months in collaboration with an international consultant. The study aimed to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and align speed limits with road characteristics and prevailing traffic conditions.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
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