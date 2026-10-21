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UAE’s new 68km E-911 highway to link Dubai-Sharjah border with Ras Al Khaimah

Proposed E-911 highway to feature 12-16 lanes, boosting UAE road infrastructure

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Engineering consultancy firms are invited to bid for the study and design of the Fourth Federal Highway Corridor (E-911), a proposed 68-kilometre road linking the Dubai-Sharjah border to Ras Al Khaimah.
Engineering consultancy firms are invited to bid for the study and design of the Fourth Federal Highway Corridor (E-911), a proposed 68-kilometre road linking the Dubai-Sharjah border to Ras Al Khaimah.
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Dubai: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has invited engineering consultancy firms to bid for the study and design of the Fourth Federal Highway Corridor (E-911), a proposed 68-kilometre road linking the Dubai-Sharjah border to Ras Al Khaimah.

The ministry said in a post on X that only Category A consultancy firms are eligible to apply for the contract, which covers engineering studies, design and optional supervision services.

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Tender No. 2026-022 was issued on October 15, with interested firms required to submit their bids by Friday, October 23.

According to details published on the ministry's website, the proposed highway will extend from the Dubai-Sharjah border to Al Shuhada Road in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project also includes an eight-kilometre connecting road linking the new corridor to Emirates Road (E-611) in Umm Al Quwain.

The highway will feature between 12 and 16 lanes in both directions combined, with the number of lanes varying along different sections of the route.

The tender represents a step towards developing the project, with consultants expected to undertake the technical studies and engineering designs required before construction.

The ministry has not disclosed the project's estimated construction cost or implementation timetable.

Dubai's 80km Fourth Corridor project

The tender comes a month after Dubai announced a separate 80-kilometre Fourth Corridor project in September, aimed at strengthening the emirate's road network and improving connectivity between Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The first phase, estimated to cost Dh3.5 billion, will extend from Al Shanouf Road in Sharjah to Dubai-Al Ain Road. The second phase will continue from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Al Faya Road in Abu Dhabi.

While the federal E-911 project will provide a new road connection between the Dubai-Sharjah border and Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai's Fourth Corridor project is designed to improve transport links towards Abu Dhabi.

Both developments are intended to expand road capacity and strengthen connectivity between the emirates.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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