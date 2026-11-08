Dubai opens new tunnel to ease Deira traffic jams

1.65km Al Khaleej Street Tunnel offers smoother journeys
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Infinity Bridge, Deira and Al Mamzar can now enjoy smoother, uninterrupted journeys following the opening of the new 1,650-metre Al Khaleej Street Tunnel on Sunday, November 8.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the six-lane tunnel, featuring three lanes in each direction, has a combined capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour. It is expected to ease congestion along one of Deira’s key traffic corridors and improve access to several busy residential, commercial and tourist destinations.
The tunnel extends from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street, providing free-flowing traffic in both directions.
The opening is part of the wider Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which aims to significantly reduce journey times across some of Dubai’s busiest roads.
Once the entire Al Shindagha Corridor project is completed, journey times along the corridor are expected to fall dramatically from 1 hour and 44 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030.
The 13km corridor covers Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, with improvements planned at 15 intersections.
The project is expected to serve approximately one million residents and visitors, particularly those travelling to and from Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the tunnel represents another important milestone in developing Dubai’s road infrastructure to accommodate the emirate’s growing population and expanding urban areas.
“The opening of Al Khaleej Street Tunnel marks further progress on Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project, one of Dubai’s major strategic road infrastructure projects,” he said.
He added that the development would strengthen connectivity across the road network and provide sustainable traffic solutions to meet increasing vehicle volumes.
The new tunnel is expected to improve traffic movement and accessibility for motorists travelling through Abu Hail, Al Wuheida and Al Mamzar, as well as those heading towards Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market and Al Hamriya Port.
Al Tayer said these areas are experiencing significant residential, commercial and tourism development, making improved road connectivity increasingly important.
“The project will enhance traffic flow along Al Khaleej Street, provide free-flowing traffic for motorists travelling from Infinity Bridge towards Deira and Al Mamzar and vice versa, and strengthen connectivity between residential areas, commercial centres and tourist destinations,” he said.
As part of the improvements, RTA will also convert roundabouts on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street into signal-controlled intersections.
Additional works include traffic improvements along Cairo Street and connecting the bridge ramp from Dubai Islands to the new tunnel towards Al Mamzar.
These changes are designed to reduce traffic bottlenecks and improve access between established neighbourhoods and new developments.
The tunnel project has also achieved a major construction safety milestone, recording nearly 11 million work hours without any reported injuries.
According to RTA, around 2,200 engineers, technicians and workers contributed to the project, supported by 350 pieces of construction equipment and machinery. Sustainability was another important consideration during construction.
Approximately 77 per cent of the excavated materials, from an estimated total of 522,000 cubic metres, were reused in projects undertaken by RTA and other entities.
The initiative helped reduce construction waste and improve resource efficiency.
Tunnel to feature 36 million mosaic pieces
Beyond improving traffic movement, the new tunnel will also feature a large-scale artistic installation designed to reflect Dubai’s architectural and economic development.
Under the Dubai Tunnels initiative, Emirati artist Maryam Al Hathboor has designed a mural depicting Dubai’s skyline, inspired by the intricate illustrations found on banknotes.
The artwork will feature prominent landmarks, including Infinity Bridge, with fine lines and detailed designs highlighting the emirate’s commercial heritage and modern identity.
A total of 36 million mosaic pieces have been used for the installation. The mosaic technique was selected for its durability and long service life.
As motorists drive through the tunnel, different elements of the artwork will gradually become visible, creating a changing visual experience.
Meanwhile, RTA is continuing work on another major component of the Al Shindagha Corridor project – a direct road connection between Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai.
The project includes a 1,425-metre bridge across Dubai Creek, between Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid redevelopment area.
The bridge will have four lanes in each direction and a combined capacity of approximately 16,000 vehicles per hour.
It will rise 18.5 metres above Dubai Creek and provide a 75-metre-wide navigational channel for marine vessels.
A dedicated pedestrian and cycling track will also be provided, with two lifts allowing pedestrians and cyclists to access the bridge.
Around 2km of additional roads will connect the new bridge to the existing road network on both sides of Dubai Creek.
RTA completed the Al Shindagha Corridor development works in Bur Dubai in 2025, with the remaining projects expected to further improve connectivity between Deira, Bur Dubai and Dubai Islands.
The latest tunnel opening brings Dubai another step closer to completing a major road corridor designed to accommodate future traffic growth while making daily travel faster and more convenient for residents and visitors.