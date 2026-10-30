Sheikh Zayed Road transforms into a cycling route for Dubai Ride 2026
Dubai: Residents heading to Dubai Ride 2026 on Sunday, November 1, can use extended Metro services and designated parking locations to reach the event, as organisers prepare for the annual cycling challenge.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that Dubai Metro services will start at 3am on Sunday, allowing participants to reach the event early and travel home afterwards.
The RTA has also shared designated parking locations to make access to the event more convenient.
Dubai Metro services will begin at 3am on Sunday, November 1, earlier than the usual Sunday operating schedule.
The extended operating hours are intended to help cyclists and spectators reach the event before the routes open.
Passengers are advised to check their nol Card balance before setting off.
Metro service starts: 3am on Sunday, November 1.
Event: Dubai Ride 2026.
Round-trip Metro fare: Dh30, as advised by the RTA.
Travel advice: Ensure your nol Card has sufficient balance for both journeys.
Participants are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and allow enough time to reach their designated starting gates.
The RTA has announced designated parking locations to help participants reach Dubai Ride 2026 on Sunday, November 1.
The parking facilities identified for the event include:
Dubai World Trade Centre parking
Dubai Mall parking
Zabeel parking
Participants can park at these locations and make their way to the event. They are advised to allow sufficient time to reach their registered starting gates. However, parking near individual start gates may be limited. Cyclists should check their registered starting point and plan their onward journey accordingly.
ParkinUAE has also encouraged participants to plan their parking arrangements ahead of the event, highlighting the availability of convenient parking options near Dubai Ride.
The company advised visitors to check parking locations in advance to make their journey easier on Sunday.
Parkonic has shared additional parking options around key Dubai Fitness Challenge venues, covering three major events scheduled during November.
Its suggested parking locations include:
For Dubai Ride – November 1
Dubai Opera
Souk Al Bahar
Emaar Boulevard Downtown
For Dubai Run – November 22
DIFC Square
DIFC GA, GV and GD
DIFC Innovation One
For Dubai Yoga – November 29
One Zabeel
Lulu Hypermarket, Al Warqa'a
Union Coop, Al Warqa'a
Parkonic advised visitors to check the terms and conditions for individual parking locations on its website before arriving.
Dubai Ride returns on Sunday, November 1, as part of the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from October 31 to November 29.
Sheikh Zayed Road will be transformed into a cycling route, giving participants the opportunity to ride past some of Dubai's best-known landmarks.
The event is free, but registration is compulsory.
Key details:
Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026
Location: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Route opening: 6.15am
Latest start time: 7.30am
Route closure: 8am
Entry: Free, with prior registration required
Dubai Ride offers two routes catering to different cycling abilities and age groups.
12km Sheikh Zayed Road route
Designed for more experienced cyclists, this route passes several landmarks, including:
Museum of the Future
Dubai Water Canal
Burj Khalifa
There are five starting locations: Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street. Participants must finish at the gate linked to their chosen starting point.
4km Downtown family route
The shorter route is designed for families, children and cyclists of all abilities.
It takes riders through Downtown Dubai, passing landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.
Participants are advised to arrive between 4am and 6am to allow enough time for parking, registration checks and reaching their starting gates.
The routes open at 6.15am, and all cyclists must begin their ride by 7.30am. The routes will close at 8am.
The event is not a race and does not involve timing. A maximum speed limit of 25km/h applies.
Cyclists planning to ride to the event before sunrise should ensure their bicycles have working headlights.
Participants bringing their own bicycles should plan their journeys carefully, as bicycles are not permitted on the Dubai Metro.
The available options include travelling by car or cycling directly to the event.
Public transport users travelling without bicycles can take advantage of the extended Metro operating hours announced by the RTA.
Although Dubai Ride is free, participants must register in advance for safety and security reasons.
To register:
Visit the Dubai Ride page on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.
Click on Register.
Log in or create an account using an email address, Google or Facebook.
Select your preferred route and starting gate.
Choose an event T-shirt, if required.
Save the registration QR code, which is needed to collect your bib.
Each adult must register individually. Parents or legal guardians can register up to three children and must accept the registration waiver on behalf of participants under 18.
Organisers advise participants to choose their starting gates carefully, as registrations cannot be edited. Anyone wishing to change their route or starting gate must cancel their existing registration and register again.
Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding roads will be affected by closures for the cycling event.
Motorists should check the RTA's official social media channels for the latest traffic announcements and alternative routes before travelling.
Participants are also advised to follow the instructions of event marshals and allow additional time to reach their starting gates.
Medical support and bicycle repair assistance will be available along the routes. Toilets will also be provided at the start and finish gates.
With Metro services starting at 3am and designated parking facilities announced, participants have additional options for reaching Dubai Ride 2026.
Whether travelling by public transport or car, cyclists should check their registration details, confirm their starting gate and arrive early to avoid last-minute delays.
The key advice is to plan the journey in advance, check the RTA's latest traffic updates and ensure there is enough time to reach the starting point before the routes open at 6.15am.