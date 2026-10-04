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Dubai traffic alert: Delays expected this morning, plan your route

Dubai motorists face disruptions as 80km cycling event begins

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Cycling race causes morning traffic disruptions on major Dubai routes
Cycling race causes morning traffic disruptions on major Dubai routes

Motorists in Dubai should expect traffic delays on a number of roads this morning, Sunday, October 4, as the second edition of the Dubai Police “Proud of the UAE” Cycling Race gets underway.

The 80km race is now underway, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) warning of expected delays between 6am and 8.30am.

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Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signs to help avoid delays and ensure smoother travel.

Roads affected

Motorists can expect delays on the following roads during the cycling race:

  • Al Ain–Dubai Road

  • Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

  • Ras Al Khor Road

  • Al Meydan Road

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, plan alternative routes where possible and follow RTA directional signs.

80km race starts from Nad Al Sheba

The race started at 6am from Nad Al Sheba Centre, with cyclists taking part in an 80km route.

The event is being organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and RTA. A total of Dh140,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

Race promotes healthier lifestyles

Dubai Police said the event is part of a series of sporting and national activities celebrating the UAE, its achievements and residents’ pride in the country.

The race also aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and promote cycling and sport as part of everyday life, supporting the wellbeing, safety and happiness of the community.

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