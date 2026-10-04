Dubai motorists face disruptions as 80km cycling event begins
Motorists in Dubai should expect traffic delays on a number of roads this morning, Sunday, October 4, as the second edition of the Dubai Police “Proud of the UAE” Cycling Race gets underway.
The 80km race is now underway, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) warning of expected delays between 6am and 8.30am.
Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signs to help avoid delays and ensure smoother travel.
Motorists can expect delays on the following roads during the cycling race:
Al Ain–Dubai Road
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street
Ras Al Khor Road
Al Meydan Road
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, plan alternative routes where possible and follow RTA directional signs.
The race started at 6am from Nad Al Sheba Centre, with cyclists taking part in an 80km route.
The event is being organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and RTA. A total of Dh140,000 in prize money is up for grabs.
Dubai Police said the event is part of a series of sporting and national activities celebrating the UAE, its achievements and residents’ pride in the country.
The race also aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and promote cycling and sport as part of everyday life, supporting the wellbeing, safety and happiness of the community.