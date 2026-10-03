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Dubai RTA alerts drivers of traffic delays due to 'Proud of the UAE' cycling race

Dubai RTA advises drivers to plan ahead amid cycling race disruptions

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai RTA alerts drivers of traffic delays due to 'Proud of the UAE' cycling race
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Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) warned drivers of delays on several roads on Sunday, October 4, via social media.

The authority pointed to the ‘Proud of the UAE’ cycling race, saying that during the competition between 6am and 8.30am, a few roads would see traffic stagnate.

“Plan your journey in advance and follow directional signs for smoother and more convenient mobility,” tweeted RTA.

The race runs across 80km and is supervised by specialised teams from Dubai Police and the UAE Cycling Federation.

Here’s a look at the roads affected:

The Proud of the UAE cycling race is hosted by Dubai Police. The second edition of the race will see riders competing for a total of Dh140,000 in prize money.

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