Dubai Police to host 80km 'Proud of the UAE' cycling race on Sunday with Dh140,000 in prizes

Nad Al Sheba to witness thrilling cycling race promoting health and community spirit
Dubai Police will hold the second edition of its "Proud of the UAE" cycling race on Sunday, October 4, with riders competing for a total of Dh140,000 in prize money.
The 80km race will set off from Nad Al Sheba Centre at 6am. It is part of this season's cycling calendar and is being organised with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
According to Dubai Police, the event is one of several sporting and national activities that celebrate the UAE, its achievements and residents' love for the country.
It also aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and promote sport as part of everyday life, which the force says supports the wellbeing, safety and happiness of the community.