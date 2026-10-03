GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police to host 80km 'Proud of the UAE' cycling race on Sunday with Dh140,000 in prizes

Nad Al Sheba to witness thrilling cycling race promoting health and community spirit

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police to host 80km 'Proud of the UAE' cycling race on Sunday with Dh140,000 in prizes

Dubai Police will hold the second edition of its "Proud of the UAE" cycling race on Sunday, October 4, with riders competing for a total of Dh140,000 in prize money.

The 80km race will set off from Nad Al Sheba Centre at 6am. It is part of this season's cycling calendar and is being organised with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

According to Dubai Police, the event is one of several sporting and national activities that celebrate the UAE, its achievements and residents' love for the country.

It also aims to encourage healthier lifestyles and promote sport as part of everyday life, which the force says supports the wellbeing, safety and happiness of the community.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Dubai Desert Classic champion will be back in November

Patrick Reed set for DP World Tour Championship

3m read
Sharjah’s Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race returns on October 10 with Dh3 million in prizes, celebrating UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional sailing skills. The race will cover 25 nautical miles from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera in Sharjah, bringing together traditional sailing competition and celebrations of the UAE’s maritime heritage.

Sharjah dhow race offers Dh3 million in prizes

2m read
Dubai's triathlon weekend is 50 days out, and it is arriving in a different part of the city with a wider set of races than before.

Dubai T100 returns in November with a new race distance

3m read
Zulqarnain Malik

Pakistani expat in UAE wins with sixth Big Ticket entry

2m read