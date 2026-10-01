More than 1,000 sailors aboard 71 dhows to compete in 25-nautical-mile race
Dubai: More than 1,000 captains and sailors aboard 71 traditional dhows will compete for about Dh3 million in prizes when Sharjah stages the second edition of the 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race on October 10.
The race will cover 25 nautical miles from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera in Sharjah, bringing together traditional sailing competition and celebrations of the UAE’s maritime heritage. A programme of public events and activities will also accompany the race.
The event, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,
The authority also announced the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for Sharjah Government employees, which will run from October 8 to 10 with Dh70,000 in prizes.
The challenge will feature teams of six employees from the same government entity, with each entity allowed to enter up to two teams. Fifteen teams will compete each day. The winners will receive Dh40,000, with Dh20,000 for second place and Dh10,000 for third. Registration closes on October 4.
Participants will tackle a course involving running, climbing and floating obstacles in open seawater. Competitors must be able to swim and meet required fitness standards, while life jackets will be compulsory during the water section. Pasted markdown
Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of SBA, said the dhow race builds on the success of its inaugural edition and helps preserve traditional sailing skills and the values associated with the UAE’s seafaring heritage.
The Sharjah Marine Sports Club said it had completed organisational, technical and logistical preparations, including measures to ensure maritime safety along the race course.