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Sharjah’s Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race returns with Dh3 million prize pool

More than 1,000 sailors aboard 71 dhows to compete in 25-nautical-mile race

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah’s Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race returns on October 10 with Dh3 million in prizes, celebrating UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional sailing skills. The race will cover 25 nautical miles from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera in Sharjah, bringing together traditional sailing competition and celebrations of the UAE’s maritime heritage.
Sharjah’s Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race returns on October 10 with Dh3 million in prizes, celebrating UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional sailing skills. The race will cover 25 nautical miles from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera in Sharjah, bringing together traditional sailing competition and celebrations of the UAE’s maritime heritage.
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Dubai: More than 1,000 captains and sailors aboard 71 traditional dhows will compete for about Dh3 million in prizes when Sharjah stages the second edition of the 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race on October 10.

The race will cover 25 nautical miles from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera in Sharjah, bringing together traditional sailing competition and celebrations of the UAE’s maritime heritage. A programme of public events and activities will also accompany the race.

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The event, organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,

The authority also announced the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for Sharjah Government employees, which will run from October 8 to 10 with Dh70,000 in prizes.

The challenge will feature teams of six employees from the same government entity, with each entity allowed to enter up to two teams. Fifteen teams will compete each day. The winners will receive Dh40,000, with Dh20,000 for second place and Dh10,000 for third. Registration closes on October 4.

Participants will tackle a course involving running, climbing and floating obstacles in open seawater. Competitors must be able to swim and meet required fitness standards, while life jackets will be compulsory during the water section. Pasted markdown

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of SBA, said the dhow race builds on the success of its inaugural edition and helps preserve traditional sailing skills and the values associated with the UAE’s seafaring heritage.

The Sharjah Marine Sports Club said it had completed organisational, technical and logistical preparations, including measures to ensure maritime safety along the race course.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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